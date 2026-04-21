Kindiki vows development-focused showdown with opposition ahead of elections

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki duirng a tour of Mbeere North. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has criticized opposition leaders, accusing them of failing to deliver for Kenyans during their time in government and offering no viable alternative ahead of the next general elections.

Speaking on Tuesday during a development tour of North Imenti Constituency in Meru County, Kindiki challenged opposition figures to account for their records in office.

“I challenge them to tell the people of Kenya what they did for them when they were in power,” Kindiki said.

He also dismissed criticism from political opponents, stating that the upcoming electoral contest would be grounded in development achievements rather than rhetoric.

“We cannot be afraid of people who are full of insults. Some of them had time to work for the people, but because of their incompetence, they were kicked out,” he said, urging residents to question opposition leaders about their track record.

During the visit, Kindiki launched the Kambiti Last Mile Electricity Project and inspected the Mwendatu Affordable Housing Project. He later addressed residents in Meru town, highlighting ongoing government initiatives in the region.

Kindiki said the government had initiated projects worth billions of shillings in the county, positioning them as key to securing support for President William Ruto in the upcoming polls.

“We are not just telling you to re-elect President Ruto. We have a lot to account for our time in office,” he said, citing the elevation of Meru Referral Hospital to Level 6 status and the construction of modern markets, including a major facility in Gakoromone.

He added that road infrastructure projects, including the upgrade of Meru town link roads, were at various stages of completion.

He reiterated his call for unity behind the President, urging residents to back the administration’s bid for a second term.

“As a community, we must support President Ruto. We have no other option than to support the President to secure his second term,” Kindiki said.