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Gen Z, opposition protest threat: Why Ruto and allies are uneasy

By Jacinta Mutura | Apr. 17, 2026

United Opposition leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang'i, Rigathi Gachagua, Eugene Wamalwa, and Justin Muturi address the Press on fuel prices, on April 15, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Gen Z and opposition leaders are pushing for nationwide protests next week over the cost-of-living crisis, attributed to this week’s sharp rise in fuel prices.

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Gen Z Fuel Prices Protests United Opposition Leaders President William Ruto
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