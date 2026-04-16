Jubilee will field a candidate in Ol Kalou by-election, Kioni says

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Jubilee party deputy leader Jeremiah Kioni. [File, Standard]

Jubilee party deputy leader Jeremiah Kioni has affirmed that the party is fully prepared to contest and retain the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat, emphasising that it rightfully belongs to it.

Kioni stated that parties within the United Opposition have a standing agreement: whenever a political seat falls vacant, the party that previously held it retains the mandate to defend it under their agreement framework.

He dismissed claims that Jubilee has withdrawn from the Ol Kalou by-election, terming such reports as propaganda being spread by individuals outside the opposition coalition.

"We have a mutual agreement in the United Opposition. Definitely, we will field a candidate in the forthcoming by-election," he said.

According to Kioni, the Ol Kalou contest will serve as a key test of unity within the United Alternative Government, demonstrating its readiness to challenge and potentially unseat the current administration.

He further noted that Jubilee’s candidate will focus on continuing the development agenda initiated by the late Ol Kalou MP, David Kiaraho, ensuring that ongoing projects are completed for the benefit of constituents.

Kioni also called on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to refrain from participating in the upcoming by-election and instead concentrate on implementing national government projects in Nyandarua County.

Addressing concerns over rising political tensions, he urged the government to take firm action against hooliganism and goonism, particularly during political rallies, to safeguard peace and democratic processes.