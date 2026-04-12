Governors castigate senator Methu for disrespecting Ruto

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Nyandarua Senator John Methu addresses mourners during the requiem mass of the late Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho at Nyandarua University, on April 8, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

A section of governors have criticized Nyandarua Senator John Methu for making remarks directed at President William Ruto, terming it disrespectful to the presidency.

Senator Methu and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua remarks drew the attention of leaders during the requiem service of Ol Kalau MP David Kiaraho, attended by President Ruto, his deputy Kithure Kindiki and other dignitaries.

Speaking during the burial of Josphine Guantai, the mother to Council of Governors CEO Mary Mwiti, the governors including CoG chairman and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi said Methu’s ‘conduct’ was unfortunate.

"The person and office of the head of state must be respected, because this country will only have a president at any given time. You cannot disrespect the president in his presence because he is a symbol of national unity," Mr Abdullahi said.

Abdullahi urged young politicians to exercise restraint in their utterances.

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki termed Methu’s conduct in Nyandarua as ‘unacceptable’ and amounted to an attempt to lecture the president.

"You cannot become anything by attempting to call the president names," Governor Njuki said.

Kirinyaga county boss Anne Waiguru said contrary to perceptions held by some, President Ruto remains popular in the Mt Kenya region, and his supporters will fight hard to ensure the region retained its position in the government.

Ms Waiguru warned that Mt Kenya leaders would not allow the opposition leaders to cause divisions in the region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"We will not allow our people in the mountain to be misled into abandoning President Ruto. We will defend all our positions in government by all means," Ms Waiguru said.

“The opposition is going to experience a very hard time unseating President Ruto,” she added.

"President Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta had a hard time defending their seats but they never lost. Do not think it will be easy to defeat President Ruto in 2027.”

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kangata called for sobriety and political tolerance saying it was necessary for sustained development in the region and across the country.

Other Governors present were Abdi Guyo (Isiolo) Gladys Wanga (Homabay), (Isiolo) and Mohamud Mohamed (Marsabit) and deputy governors Linda Kiome (Meru) and Reuben Kamuri (Laikipia).