Otiende urges swift UDA-ODM talks

Concerns are now being raised over timelines to hold coalition talks between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ahead of the 2027 General Election.
Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has now called on President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga to hasten the process of constituting a team to spearhead the negotiation process.
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