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Otiende urges swift UDA-ODM talks

By Irene Githinji | Apr. 13, 2026
ODM party leader Oburu Oginga served cake by President William Ruto at a past event. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Concerns are now being raised over timelines to hold coalition talks between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has now called on President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga to hasten the process of constituting a team to spearhead the negotiation process.

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MP Otiende Amollo UDA ODM Coalition 2027 Elections Politics
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