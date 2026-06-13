Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ojode 14 years on: When cometh another Sirikal?

By Mark Oloo | Jun. 13, 2026
Former Ndhiwa MP,  late Orwa Ojode. [Photo courtesy]

William Shakespeare once wrote that the fault isn’t in our stars, but in ourselves. In other words, those who perpetually shift blame invite doubts about their honesty.

Heroism isn’t about claiming credit for victories while evading responsibility for defeats. Those who unite behind a common cause must also be willing to uphold the doctrine of collective responsibility. This is why the late ODM chief Raila Odinga’s friends who can’t keep their mouths shut over Azimio’s tragic loss in 2022 must be told off. They should take their scapegoating to another planet.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Joshua Orwa Ojode Political Legacy Fidelity In Public Service Leadership Elite Political Infighting Kenya Collective Responsibility Political Leadership
.

Latest Stories

Sixteen empty beds should bring Kenya back to position
Sixteen empty beds should bring Kenya back to position
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
22 mins ago
Qatar earn first ever World Cup point with late goal
Football
By AFP
23 mins ago
Utumishi fire tragedy victims laid to rest
National
By Caroline Chebet
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Panic or intolerance as Ruto and Opposition visit Western
By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 47 mins ago
Panic or intolerance as Ruto and Opposition visit Western
Billions in, yet education woes remain
By Lewis Nyaundi 47 mins ago
Billions in, yet education woes remain
Lawyers raise alarm over missing 64 pages, Judges missing signatures in Gachagua impeachment judgment
By Nancy Gitonga 47 mins ago
Lawyers raise alarm over missing 64 pages, Judges missing signatures in Gachagua impeachment judgment
When courts appear contradictory, Kenyans will pay the ultimate price
By Gitobu Imanyara 47 mins ago
When courts appear contradictory, Kenyans will pay the ultimate price
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved