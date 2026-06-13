Ojode 14 years on: When cometh another Sirikal?

Former Ndhiwa MP, late Orwa Ojode. [Photo courtesy]

William Shakespeare once wrote that the fault isn’t in our stars, but in ourselves. In other words, those who perpetually shift blame invite doubts about their honesty.

Heroism isn’t about claiming credit for victories while evading responsibility for defeats. Those who unite behind a common cause must also be willing to uphold the doctrine of collective responsibility. This is why the late ODM chief Raila Odinga’s friends who can’t keep their mouths shut over Azimio’s tragic loss in 2022 must be told off. They should take their scapegoating to another planet.