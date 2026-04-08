Leaders condemn assault on Vihiga Senator Osotsi

Audio By Vocalize

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at Munungo village, Mwibona ward, Luanda Sub County in a meet the people tour on April 7, 2026. [Brian Kisanji, Sandard]

Leaders across the political divide have strongly condemned the violent attack on Godfrey Osotsi, the Senator for Vihiga, who was assaulted by a group of armed individuals in Kisumu town on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the senator’s office, the lawmaker was attacked shortly after visiting the Acacia area for a haircut before proceeding to a restaurant where he met a friend and interacted with members of the public.

The Orange Democratic Movement Deputy Party leader Abdullswamad Shariff Nassir also issued a statement condemning the attack.

“This reprehensible act is an affront not only to the Senator but to the values of civility and the rule of law that we must all uphold,” said Abdullswamad.

“Violence and thuggery have no place in a modern society. We must firmly reject any attempts to normalize such conduct.”

Acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo said the party rejects all forms of political violence.

“The ODM Party condemns all forms of violence and thuggery. Those who planned the attack and those who carried it out must be arrested and prosecuted without delay,” said Omanyo.

James Orengo, the Governor of Siaya County, described the attack as a coordinated attempt to intimidate the senator.

“The early morning ambush on Linda Mwananchi Principal and Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu was not random. It was a coordinated act of intimidation. We demand immediate release of CCTV footage and swift justice. These divide and rule tactics will fail. You cannot stop a movement whose time has come,” said Orengo.

Junet Mohamed, Leader of the Minority Party in the National Assembly, also condemned the incident and called for swift action against those responsible.

“I condemn the dastardly assault on Vihiga County Senator Hon. Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu. Those who planned the attack, alongside those who carried it out, must be quickly arrested and arraigned in a court of law,” said Mohamed.

He added that political violence has no place in Kenya’s democratic space.

“There’s no place for violence in our nation regardless of the political persuasions leaders may subscribe to in exercise of their democratic right to participate in national politics. I wish Sen. Osotsi speedy recovery and return to his normal activities.”

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi echoed the sentiments, saying the attack undermines democratic freedoms.

“Kenya is a democratic nation where everyone enjoys the freedom to express themselves and participate in politics without fear or intimidation. Such acts of violence are unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice,” he said.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga, “I condemn the attack on Senator Godfrey Osotsi in the strongest terms. Political violence is a crime. It must be treated as one. Those responsible must face the full force of the law,” wrote Maraga.

Osotsi was later airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment following injuries sustained during the incident.

Edwin Sifuna, the Nairobi Senator, confirmed the development after speaking to the senator’s team.

“I have spoken to Senator Osotsi’s team and confirmed that he was viciously attacked and injured in Kisumu earlier today when he went to get a haircut. The Senator is being airlifted to Nairobi as we speak,” said Sifuna.

He added: “Whilst we wait for further details, I strongly condemn this attack and ask the police for immediate action on those responsible.”

According to the senator’s communications office, despite the presence of his security detail, no firearms were discharged during the confrontation.

“The Senator’s security detail that was present exercised restraint to avoid discharging firearms in a public setting, which could have resulted in grave harm to innocent civilians,” the statement said.

The office urged the National Police Service to review CCTV footage from the restaurant to identify and arrest those responsible.

The attack comes weeks after Osotsi announced that he will not challenge his removal from his position as Deputy Party Leader of the Orange Democratic Movement, a role he had been appointed to in 2023.