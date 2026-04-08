ODM MPs clash over zoning ahead of polls

Homa Bay County ODM Chairman Peter Kaluma during a meeting in Homa Bay Town. [James Omoro, Standard]

Differences are emerging within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) over whether to push for a zoning arrangement as part of pre-election agreement with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The party has also condemned reports of some legislators calling for removal of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo over unclear circumstances, saying he should be embraced, especially given the region’s historical marginalisation.