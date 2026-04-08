Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

ODM MPs clash over zoning ahead of polls

By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o | Apr. 8, 2026
Homa Bay County ODM Chairman Peter Kaluma during a meeting in Homa Bay Town. [James Omoro, Standard]

Differences are emerging within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) over whether to push for  a zoning arrangement as part of pre-election agreement with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The party has also condemned reports of some legislators calling for removal of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo over unclear circumstances, saying he should be embraced, especially given the region’s historical marginalisation.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Political Zoning ODM-UDA Merger ODM-UDA Pact 2027 Elections
.

Latest Stories

Address devolution flaws to end fights between senators and governors
Address devolution flaws to end fights between senators and governors
Opinion
By Alex Ogutu
2 hrs ago
Iran war should catalyse clean energy revolution in Africa
Opinion
By Njeri Kahurani
2 hrs ago
Nairobi's Ngong Road is the epitome of quality road construction
Opinion
By Maina Gatiba
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Decorum collapses as Gachagua, Ruto square off at requiem mass
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Decorum collapses as Gachagua, Ruto square off at requiem mass
Students have one month to apply for university and college courses
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Students have one month to apply for university and college courses
Uproar after Osotsi attacked in Kisumu restaurant
By Clinton Ambujo 2 hrs ago
Uproar after Osotsi attacked in Kisumu restaurant
Wattanga exits KRA after Ruto orders his resignation
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Wattanga exits KRA after Ruto orders his resignation
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved