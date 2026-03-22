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Zoning debate threatens UDA-ODM harmony on the Coast

By Patrick Beja | Mar. 22, 2026
ODM leaders Hassan Joho and Abdulswamad Nassir dance during the celebration to mark the birthday of the late Party leader, Raila Odinga.  [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

The fear that one political party could dominate both houses of Parliament after the 2027 general election has caused jitters in ODM and UDA as the clock ticks towards the polls.

As the two major parties in the broad-based government prepare for pre-election talks, political observers say ODM and UDA lieutenants are anxious about reserving seats for either party, fearing this could lead to dominance in the National Assembly and Senate.

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2027 Elections Coast Politics Political Zoning 2027 General Election
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