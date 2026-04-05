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Tragedies expose country's broken systems and political hypocrisy

By Denis Omondi and Josphat Thiong’o | Apr. 5, 2026
An aerial view of Wilson Airport in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

spate of tragic incidents involving prominent Kenyans in recent weeks appear to have reawakened the nation’s conscience, reigniting calls for reforms to address the systemic challenges ordinary citizens grapple with daily, challenges that those in power have long chosen to ignore.

Some Kenyans, however, dismiss the renewed political activism as selfishness or even hypocrisy, pointing to the prior silence before the shoe was on the other foot.

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