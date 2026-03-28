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How police guarded Oburu's SDC, but disrupted Sifuna's meeting

By Okumu Modachi | Mar. 28, 2026
Police officers escort away youths who tried to invade the ODM Special Delegates Convention at Jamhuru Grounds in Nairobi on March 27, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

At the height of mounting tensions within the ODM party, parallel meetings exposed a deepening internal rift now entangled in claims of State interference linked to President William Ruto.

What unfolded in Nairobi where two rival gatherings  treated with starkly different levels of State response. 

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ODM SDC Linda Ground Faction  Linda Mwananchi Faction ODM Wrangles
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