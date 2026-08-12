Farouk Kibet's parliamentary ambition sparks row in Ruto's backyard

President William Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet has declared interest in the Turbo parliamentary seat. [File, Standard]

The battle for the Turbo parliamentary seat in President William Ruto's backyard has intensified with his personal assistant, Farouk Kibet, declaring interest in the seat.

This sets the stage for a bruising political battle for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, with incumbent Janet Sitienei serving her second term.