Africa mindset reset must build digital skills, not just digital hype

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African governments still treat digital skills, digital trade and digital payments as three separate policy conversations. [Courtesy]

Africa's digital economy is no longer a promise on a slide deck. It is a live, fast-moving market. In 2025 alone, $1.4 trillion moved through mobile money accounts on the continent, roughly two thirds of everything transacted through mobile money on earth. Merchant payments jumped 42 percent to $155 billion. Interoperable transfers between banks and wallets reached $167 billion. These are not projections. They are receipts.

Ask a young graduate in Kigali, Accra or Gaborone whether she feels equipped to build, secure or govern the systems behind that $1.4 trillion, and the honest answer is usually no. But the deeper problem is not simply a shortage of digital talent. It is that many African governments still treat digital skills, digital trade and digital payments as three separate policy conversations, run by different ministries, financed through different budgets, measured against different national targets, when across a continent of fifty-four markets they function, in truth, as one interlocking digital economy. The real question is not how many coders any single country can produce. It is whether the talent already spread across Nairobi, Lagos, Kigali, Accra and dozens of other cities can operate across borders, reach a market beyond its home country, and get paid for the work.

Closing that gap will take more than another training programme. It will take a mindset reset: treating skills, trade and payments as one system to be built together, not three agendas competing for the same budget line and the same graduate's attention.

The scale problem we keep underestimating

The World Bank's 2025 analysis of nearly 4.9 million online job vacancies across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda found that close to half required at least one digital skill. UNESCO estimates that roughly three quarters of young people in Sub-Saharan Africa still lack foundational digital skills, a gap made worse by the fact that only around a quarter of the region's population has mobile internet access. We are building an increasingly sophisticated digital economy on top of a workforce that has not yet been given the basics.

Governments know this. Rwanda's Digital Ambassadors programme and Coding Academy, Ethiopia's Five Million Coders initiative (270,000 certified and counting), Ghana's new national coders programme, and Kenya's Ajira Digital are real, credible efforts. But they remain largely national, fragmented rather than compounding, and disconnected from a continental market that is supposed to be one of Africa's greatest structural advantages.

Skills without market access are wasted skills

This is where digital trade and financial inclusion have to be read as one conversation with digital skills, not two adjacent ones. As of mid-2026, 49 of AfCFTA's 54 signatories have ratified the core Free Trade Agreement, a real achievement. But the Protocol on Digital Trade, adopted by Heads of State in February 2024 and designed to do for data, digital services and cross-border payments what the original Agreement did for goods, is a separate instrument, still short of the 22 ratifications it needs to enter into force, with several supplementary annexes still under negotiation. A software engineer trained in Kigali or Lagos should not need a different regulatory permission, a different payment rail and a different compliance regime every time she sells a service into the next country over.

The payments numbers make the stakes concrete. Even with $1.4 trillion moving through African mobile money accounts, GSMA's 2026 industry report found nearly 75 per cent of registered accounts inactive in any given month, with a persistent gender gap in ownership. Interoperability and financial literacy are not back-office details. They are the plumbing that determines whether a skilled workforce actually gets paid for what it builds.

The Africa Mindset Reset Forum has a name for this discipline. Its convenors call it Meta-Africanism: a harder, more deliberate step beyond Pan-Africanism as sentiment, in which Africans stop outsourcing the architecture of their own economy and start building it themselves. Nowhere is that discipline more urgently needed than here.

What the reset actually demands

The fix is not four separate initiatives competing for attention. It is one progression, built and financed as such.

Build. Treat digital skills as core infrastructure inside national development plans. Not a patchwork of donor funded bootcamps.

Recognise. Make those skills portable. A certification earned in Accra should mean something in Nairobi. Recognised, not re-litigated, at every border.

Trade. Let that recognised talent actually sell its work across the continent. Curricula and regulation built around the AfCFTA's own digital identity, data and cybersecurity rules from day one. Not retrofitted after the fact.

Get paid. Interoperable, well-regulated payment rails are as much a skills-development priority as any coding bootcamp. They are what convert a certificate into an income.

The reset is a choice, not an event

Africa is not short of digital ambition, or of transaction volume. What it still lacks is the deliberate alignment between the skills being built, the market they are meant to serve, and the payment infrastructure that turns a skill into a livelihood. The tools already exist: a Digital Trade Protocol moving toward force, $1.4 trillion a year already in motion, hundreds of thousands of graduates a year. What is missing is the discipline to connect them as one system. That discipline is the mindset reset. It is ours to choose.

Nshuti Mbabazi is the Managing Director at the United Nations hosted Better Than Cash Alliance and works on digital payments and financial inclusion policy in Africa. Dr. Tsotetsi Makong is Director, Coordination and Programmes, at the AfCFTA Secretariat.