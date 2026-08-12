MP Kihara dismisses Ruto's Vision 2060 as a decoy to hide government failures

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Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara says President William Ruto has failed to address shortcomings of the Kenya Kwanza administration. [File, Standard]

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara has dismissed President William Ruto's Vision 2060, claiming that it was a decoy to hide his administration's failures.

Kihara claimed that the development blueprint was meant to mask corruption, extrajudicial killings and the recent UDA defeat in the Ol-Kalou by-election.

Speaking in Naivasha during a meeting with DCP party aspirants, the MP said Ruto lies had driven tens of UDA members out of the party due to his failure to address shortcomings of the Kenya Kwanza administration in the last four years.

“There is nothing like Vision 2060 but a decoy to cover for the whipping by DCP and an effort to cover the current economic, graft and killings in the country,” she said.

She said DCP and its leader Rigathi Gachagua defeated UDA in the Ol Kalou by-election which sent a strong political message prompting the President to divert attention on the matter through the proposed Vision 2060.

“President William Ruto's new Vision 2060 was a decoy to divert the nation's attention amid a great loss in Ol Kalou and we commit to popularise the DCP as the party of choice moving forward,” said Kihara.

The MP dismissed the president's call to Kenyans not to allow the opposition to win the 2027 General Eection saying that he feared the leadership of Gachagua.

Kihara and the aspirants committed to ensure peaceful gatherings during Gachagua’s Naivasha tour on Friday.

“Rigathi is coming to open our new Naivasha DCP offices and popularise the party ahead of the General Election and we will notify the police promptly for security reasons,” said the MP.

Former Lakeview MCA Simon Wanango said the aspirants would mobilise residents to register as DCP members while calling for tolerance among local leaders.

Wanango called out leaders who were inciting youths to cause mayhem saying that they should be barred from vying on the party in the next elections.

“All Kenyans are tired of the lies and oppression from this government and are ready for a new leadership come next year,” he said.

DCP Naivasha branch Chairman Zack Kamau regretted that the recent party gatherings were infiltrated by goons, saying that all leaders had committed to a peaceful political gathering this Friday.