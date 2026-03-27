ODM will only back UDA if demands are met, says Oburu

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Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga has said the party’s key demand in ongoing talks with the ruling UDA is electoral zoning ahead of the 2027 polls.

The plan is for ODM to push for an agreement in which UDA does not field candidates in areas where ODM already has elected leaders, from MCAs to governors.

“Because of the authority that you have given us, we are now going to move fast and see if we can agree with UDA and we are going to put our principals,” he said.

He thanked delegates for entrusting him with party leadership, saying ODM remains strong enough to win elections on its own, but is pursuing alliances given the difficulty of winning alone in Kenya’s political landscape.

“This party has a history and as I stand here, I am a founding member of ODM. It was not easy to form this party,” he said.

He further added that democracy should not be confused with disorder, and defended internal disagreements, saying members should not be punished for holding different views. He also rejected claims that the party sidelines leaders on ethnic grounds. “ODM is a national party. It is not a tribal party.”

He echoed that the party remains part of the broad-based government arrangement but is already preparing for negotiations ahead of 2027. He dismissed claims that ODM has been “bought.”

“At my age, can someone buy me? With how much?” he said.

Deputy party leader Abdulswamad Nassir said the delegates’ convention was not about rewriting history but shaping the party’s future, adding that ODM was born from the struggle for a new constitution and remains committed to empowering citizens.

“Dialogue is never weakness, engagement is not surrender and strategy is not betrayal,” he said adding that the party has always been in pursuit of other people in order to take power to the people.

He urged members to rally behind newly installed leader Oburu and support the party’s direction, calling on dissenting voices to respect the decision.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati, also a deputy party leader, congratulated Oburu on his appointment and defended the delegates’ convention, criticising the rival ‘Linda Mwananchi’ faction for skipping the meeting. “This party is not a Luo, Luhya, Kisii or Coastal party. It is a national party,” said Arati.

Arati reiterated that ODM must be respected in any talks with UDA and warned that the party could walk away from negotiations if its demands, including zoning, are not met.

“If they touch our areas, we will move from the negotiating table,” said Arati adding that ODM will be protected through whatever means.