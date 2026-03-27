×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

ODM will only back UDA if demands are met, says Oburu

By Fred Kagonye | Mar. 27, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga has said the party’s key demand in ongoing talks with the ruling UDA is electoral zoning ahead of the 2027 polls.

The plan is for ODM to push for an agreement in which UDA does not field candidates in areas where ODM already has elected leaders, from MCAs to governors.

“Because of the authority that you have given us, we are now going to move fast and see if we can agree with UDA and we are going to put our principals,” he said.

He thanked delegates for entrusting him with party leadership, saying ODM remains strong enough to win elections on its own, but is pursuing alliances given the difficulty of winning alone in Kenya’s political landscape.

“This party has a history and as I stand here, I am a founding member of ODM. It was not easy to form this party,” he said.

He further added that democracy should not be confused with disorder, and defended internal disagreements, saying members should not be punished for holding different views. He also rejected claims that the party sidelines leaders on ethnic grounds. “ODM is a national party. It is not a tribal party.”

He echoed that the party remains part of the broad-based government arrangement but is already preparing for negotiations ahead of 2027. He dismissed claims that ODM has been “bought.”

“At my age, can someone buy me? With how much?” he said.

Deputy party leader Abdulswamad Nassir said the delegates’ convention was not about rewriting history but shaping the party’s future, adding that ODM was born from the struggle for a new constitution and remains committed to empowering citizens.

“Dialogue is never weakness, engagement is not surrender and strategy is not betrayal,” he said adding that the party has always been in pursuit of other people in order to take power to the people.

He urged members to rally behind newly installed leader Oburu and support the party’s direction, calling on dissenting voices to respect the decision.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati, also a deputy party leader, congratulated Oburu on his appointment and defended the delegates’ convention, criticising the rival ‘Linda Mwananchi’ faction for skipping the meeting. “This party is not a Luo, Luhya, Kisii or Coastal party. It is a national party,” said Arati.

Arati reiterated that ODM must be respected in any talks with UDA and warned that the party could walk away from negotiations if its demands, including zoning, are not met.

“If they touch our areas, we will move from the negotiating table,” said Arati adding that ODM will be protected through whatever means.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Oburu Oginga ODM delegates convention Simba Arati Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff
.

Latest Stories

Mbadi rules out new taxes in this year's budget
Mbadi rules out new taxes in this year's budget
National
By Irene Githinji
19 mins ago
Iran war: Brace for fuel crisis despite State assurance
Business
By Macharia Kamau
19 mins ago
Defining moment for Orange party as factions maintain hardline stance
Politics
By Irene Githinji
19 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Iran war: Brace for fuel crisis despite State assurance
By Macharia Kamau 19 mins ago
Iran war: Brace for fuel crisis despite State assurance
Police guard Oburu's SDC, disrupt Sifuna meeting amid alleged Ruto interference
By Okumu Modachi 19 mins ago
Police guard Oburu's SDC, disrupt Sifuna meeting amid alleged Ruto interference
Sifuna: I refuse to be the Secretary General of Oburu Oginga
By Ndung’u Gachane 19 mins ago
Sifuna: I refuse to be the Secretary General of Oburu Oginga
Mbadi rules out new taxes in this year's budget
By Irene Githinji 19 mins ago
Mbadi rules out new taxes in this year's budget
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved