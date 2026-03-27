'Casualties:' Godfrey Osotsi dropped as ODM deputy party leader in purge

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ODM party leader Oburu Odinga presented with instruments of power at the 2026 Special Delegates convention at the Jamhuri, Nairobi on Friday March 17th 2026 [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dropped Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi as deputy party leader, at its special delegates convention.

ODM director of elections and campaigns Junet Mohammed said Osotsi lacked a proposer and seconder, making his nomination invalid.

“Now, the Vihiga Senator does not have a proposer nor a seconder. If you don’t have that, you cannot have that seat,” Junet said.

He added that Osotsi had been introduced by the National Governing Council but failed to secure support during the Special Delegates Convention.

Gladys Wanga said any remaining vacancies in the party leadership would be filled later.

The convention has also retained Oburu Oginga as party leader, Gladys Wanga as chairperson, and Simba Arati as deputy party leader. Other leaders include Deputy Party Leader Abdulswamad Nassir and deputy national chairpersons Otiende Amollo and John Ariko.

The meeting also saw Oburu Oginga formally receive instruments of power in a ceremony led by Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.

Delegates further approved a resolution authorising the party leader to open coalition talks with like-minded parties, including the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).