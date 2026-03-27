Orengo, Babu Owino stir crowd, invoke Baba's legacy

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Embakasi East MP Babu Owino pleading with security officers to allow the ODM Linda Mwananchi meeting to proceed at Ufungamano House on March 26, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo on Friday said major political and constitutional changes in Kenya have been shaped at Ufungamano House, as he rallied supporters of the ‘Linda Mwananchi’ faction.

Addressing the gathering, Orengo said the movement requires courage and warned that those afraid of political struggle should step aside.

He held that the only legitimate National Delegates Convention was the one taking place at Ufungamano House. “Freedom has always been born out of rebellion,” Orengo said, adding that vigilance was necessary to protect democratic gains.

He cited independence struggles in Kenya, the United States and France as examples of change driven by resistance.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino questioned the legitimacy of Oburu Odinga’s leadership, arguing that the decisions taken by Oginga were insufficient to earn genuine loyalty from party members.

We will respect Oburu as our elder but not as our party leader,” Owino said.

“When our party leader passed on, we were ordered to go to Mombasa Road to receive his body. Later, the agenda changed to endorse Oburu Odinga as the party leader. Your brother has died, is yet to be buried and you are inheriting him. That isn’t stupidity?”

The legislator also condemned police deployment aimed at disrupting the Linda Mwananchi meeting, stressing that law enforcement should protect citizens rather than block political expression.

“Police are supposed to protect us, not disrupt our meetings when they have more challenges than most Kenyans. They come with teargas. We are not the enemy of the government; Linda Mwananchi is not the enemy of the state but the defender of the people,” said Owino.

Historical injustices

Orengo called on young people to defend their rights and remain committed to the movement, warning against infiltration.

He said historical figures such as Dedan Kimathi and Kenneth Matiba would have supported the Ufungamano meeting over the rival convention at Jamhuri Grounds. He also said the late opposition leader Raila Odinga would have stood with them. “If Raila Odinga was alive, he would be here with you,” said Orengo.

Edwin Sifuna, James Orengo and Godfrey Osontsi at Ufungamano House on March 27, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The governor also urged young people to register as voters and questioned whether the opposition should wait until 2027 to unseat President William Ruto or act earlier through political pressure.

He criticised the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), saying its current structure does not guarantee credible elections.

Orengo also raised concerns over the use of electoral technology, including Smartmatic, arguing that Kenya needs a fully independent electoral body. “We must fight for an impartial IEBC.”

He called for nationwide protests on June 24, 2026, to mark those killed during the 2024 Gen Z protests.

“I am tired of waiting. We must go out on the June 24, all of us to make sure that the people who died for us are remembered in honour and in victory,” said Orengo. Siaya Governor James Orengo arrive at Ufungamano House for the ODM Linda Mwananchi meeting on March 27, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Siaya governor also described President Ruto as authoritarian and urged citizens to make his governance difficult through civic pressure.

He repeated disputed claims suggesting Raila Odinga may have been killed, saying he was “taken from them,” without providing evidence. “They have bought Raila Amolo Odinga’s party and took him to Bondo,” he said, while accusing rivals of capturing the party.

He added that the Linda Mwananchi movement belongs to all Kenyans and called for resistance against oppression.