Sifuna to know fate as secretary general before ODM NDC

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accompanied by other ODM party members when he addressed the media after removal as the Party Secretary General on February 12, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

All eyes will be on the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal this afternoon as it delivers its judgement in the bitter fallout between ODM and its embattled Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna.

Acting Chairperson Gad Gathu-led bench is set to rule on whether the February 11 Mombasa resolution purporting to remove Sifuna was lawful, or a procedurally defective act carried out in violation of ODM’s own constitution.