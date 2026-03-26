Sifuna to know fate as secretary general before ODM NDC

All eyes will be on the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal this afternoon as it delivers its judgement inthe bitter fallout between ODM and its embattled Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna.
Acting Chairperson Gad Gathu-led bench is set to rule on whether the February 11 Mombasa resolution purporting to remove Sifuna was lawful, or a procedurally defective act carried out in violation of ODM’s own constitution.
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