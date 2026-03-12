Sifuna-led ODM faction terms ten-point agenda report a fraud

Linda Mwananchi team led by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at Mukuyu in Kaiti, Makueni County, on March 8, 2026. [Courtesy, Standard]

A faction of ODM leaders who are mainly against the broad-based government have dismissed the ten-point agenda report as a fraud.

They termed the report released on Tuesday as a public relations exercise and the biggest betrayal of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga.