Mt Kenya UDA MPs tell ODM to drop running mate claim, back Kindiki

The battle for the running mate post for the ruling United Democratic Alliance has taken a new twist after a section of pro-government MPs who hail from the Mt Kenya region met at a Nairobi hotel yesterday and resolved that the position belongs to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Amidst the growing demands by Oburu Oginga- Gladys Wanga ODM faction to get the running mate post, the leaders maintained that Kindiki had supported the President to manage the affairs of the country in the last 15 months since he replaced his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, describing him as loyal and dedicated.

“Through his unwavering loyalty to the President and the people of Kenya, dedication to duty, diligence and pursuit of national unity, Prof Kindiki has vindicated our position in 2024 when we identified him as the most suitable leader for nomination and appointment as the country’s second in command,” the Mps read through a statement read on their behalf by Nominated Senator Veronica Maina.

Some of the leaders who attended the meeting included Mps Sabina Chege (Nominated), Dancun Mathenge (Nyeri Town), Muchangi Karemba (Runyenjes), Mary Wamaua (Maragua), Kareke Miuki (Maara), Moses Kirima (Central Imenti), Edwin Mugo (Gatanga), Susan Ngugi (Tharaka Nithi), Julius Taitumu (Igembe North), Michael Muchira (Oljororok), GG Kagombe (Gatundu South), Rahim Dawood (North Imenti ), among others.

Reiterating that Kindiki was the best man for the Deputy President’s job, the MPs drawn from the Nairobi, Rift Valley, and Mt Kenya region, maintained that Kindiki has demonstrated quality, consultative, and inclusive leadership in supporting Ruto to fulfil his pledges.

“We insist that in Prof. Kindiki, the Deputy President’s position found not only the right man, but the most qualified and fitting holder. As the adage goes, ‘if it is not broken, do not fix it’. Prof. Kithure Kindiki is and remains the most competent, qualified, and deserving person to hold the position of Deputy President today, tomorrow, and beyond August 2027," they said.

At the same time, the leaders said they welcome structured and inclusive deliberations between the UDA and ODM and all other like-minded political parties, guided by the desire for continuity and consistency in the implementation of transformative programs and projects initiated by the government.

Yesterday's meeting was a follow-up of another meeting they held five days ago in Meru, which was inconclusive, with insiders saying the leaders were divided on whether to support Ruto’s re-election through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

According to multiple sources, a section of the MPs felt that with the prevailing political environment in Mt Kenya region, they needed to use their own party other than the UDA, which they said was facing resistance from the electorate.

“Some MPs also felt that to have a voice in the negotiations table, they needed to have a political vehicle which they would use for structured pre-election talks with the President to avoid a repeat of what happened with Gachagua, who had no party to oppose his impeachment motion,” a source who attended the meeting noted.

A section of the MPs felt the ODM was coming to Ruto with terms and conditions and feared that if they did not have a forum to raise their demands, it was possible that the running mate post would go with the Orange party.

“It was the Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruuku who bulldozed and dismissed the idea of having a party, saying they did not need to form another party when their interests were well catered for in the ruling party. That is why we did not state since we waited for the conclusion of the by-elections,” another Mp who attended the meeting said.

CS Ruuku, in a phone interview, dismissed the claims that Mt Kenya is divided, saying they would continue supporting the government through the UDA ticket, saying that, unlike other regional parties, UDA was a national party that accommodated all the communities.

“We are united under UDA, and we shall support this administration in next year’s polls as a community. We have no doubts that Kindiki is going to be retained by the President; we are fully behind this government.'' Ruuku said.