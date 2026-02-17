×
Deputy position is Kindiki's for keeps, Ruku tells Oburu

By Jane Mugambi | Feb. 17, 2026
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki attends the induction of Bishop Doreen Gakii Mwathe at the Methodist Church in Kenya, Kirigara Girls’ Grounds, Abothuguchi Synod, in Meru County on February 15, 2026. [DPPS]

Leaders from the Mt Kenya region have insisted that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki must retain his position after next year’s election. They were reacting to ODM leader Oburu Oginga’s statement that the party is eyeing the seat.

Oburu said ODM will be asking for the DP’s position in a pre-election deal with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

But Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku and Mwea MP Mary Maingi told ODM leaders to forget the position, saying it is not negotiable.

“The position being held by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is not negotiable. It’s a historical position for the Mt Kenya region,” said Ruku. “Those looking for seats should not bother with the presidency or the deputy presidency. There is no vacancy now, and there will be no vacancy in 2027.”

He was speaking at the Joy Holy Trinity church in Mwea on Sunday.

He said that while the government operates under a broad-based arrangement, it’s meant to foster national unity and development, not about sharing positions.

“We respect the broad-based government for its unity and development across the country. But the seat of the Deputy President is not something that can be bargained. It belongs to Kindiki, and we will stand with him,” Ruku said.

Ruku also turned his guns on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of spreading division and threatening other leaders.

“Stop threatening people and calling yourself Mau Mau. Our forefathers also fought for independence,” he stated.

Ruku said Mt Kenya East deserves its moment in national leadership.

“Mt Kenya East has supported presidents from Central Kenya for many years. Now it is our turn to support Kindiki as the second-in-command from this side. He has the closest opportunity of becoming president in 2032,” he said.

Ruku said development in Mt Kenya is proof of the government’s commitment to the region, dismissing claims that the dissatisfaction from some leaders is rooted in stalled projects.

Maingi said the region’s support for Ruto and Kindiki was steadfast.

“We are firmly behind the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. As a region, we have agreed to support him until he becomes president in 2032,” Maingi said. 

