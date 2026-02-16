'I won't let it go': DP Kindiki vows to hold unto second in command post

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy president-elect Kithure Kindiki. [File, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said he won't let go of the DP's seat, as the ODM staked its claim for the seat for the 2027 General Elections.

"I am the number two in this government. I want to tell you to relax. Don't be cowed by small politics. "I am the deputy president, and that seat is going nowhere," he said at Kariene, after attending a church service earlier.

Kindiki says as a wise politician, he knows when to talk and when to remain silent. "I am focused on development projects at the moment so that we can benefit," he said.

"We are the architects of politics. I cannot be fazed by anyone. We should propagate unity in politics, not divisions," Kindiki said.

The DP said the support the people were giving the government was because of its development agenda.

"We are supporting this government for a reason. So that it can continue to deliver roads and hospital projects. That is my focus; we will do politics when the time comes," Kindiki said, adding that the Ruto administration was working to deliver its pledges.

"We are lowering the price of petrol gradually. We have brought it down so that we can relieve the people," he added.

Kindiki said Meru was number four in the country in terms of votes for Ruto and deserved its place in the Ruto government.

"Meru Level Five Hospital is going to be turned into a level six hospital. It is a regional hospital that will serve a wider region," he stated.

Kindiki said stalled roads in Meru had been revived.

"The contractors are back to complete the roads," he said.

He said the government wants to build a mini city at Central Imenti, where it is also constructing a Meru University of Science and Technology campus.

"This will spur more economic development," he said.

He spoke earlier at Kirigara Primary School during the installation of Doreen Mwathe as the bishop of the newly created Abothoguchi synod, a ceremony graced by the Methodist Church in Kenya (MCK) presiding bishop, Dr. John Maromba, and attended by heads of synods from across the country and some of the former presiding bishops.

Present were Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia, his deputy Linda Kiome-Gitonga, Central Imenti MP Kirima Nguchine, Julius Taitumu (Igembe North), Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East), Dorothy Muthoni (nominated), former Ombudsman Florence Kajuju, and Meru Assembly Members led by speaker Ayub Bundi.

Governor M'Ethingia, the Methodist Church, and the Meru people were supportive of Kindiki.

We will protect one of our own, he said.

"Prof Kindiki is a Meru, and we castigate those trying to divide the Meru. You have the backing of the Meru people, and we will support him, including Kindiki for president in 2032," he said.

DG Kiome-Gitonga said in 2027, the region will be backing Kindiki, as she is also rooting for another term for Governor M'Ethingia.

Mr. Taitumu and Ms. Muthoni said as leaders, they were committed to continuing to support the DP.

"Kindiki is a Meru son, and we are going to continue supporting him. We are going to support this government so that we will also get support when our (Kindiki's) time comes," he said.

Mr. Aburi said, "Kindiki is our son, and we must support one of our own."

He said the Meru supported former presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta, and President Ruto and former DP Rigathi Gachagua, who all, save for Ruto, hailed from Mount Kenya West.

"It is now that one of our own is DP; some people are shouting one term. The next president after Ruto will be Prof Kindiki!" he said.

Nguchine said that President William Ruto was currently constructing tarmac roads in the constituency.

He rooted for Kindiki, adding that he had the potential to be a future president.

"We must support them in 2027 so that he can be further elevated in 2032," he said.

Mr. Bundi said Kindiki is Meru, and as leaders, they were behind him.

"God has blessed us with the position of deputy president, and my call is for all leaders to rally behind him. "He is our son; we must back him," said Bundi.

Meru Assembly majority leader Patrick Mutuma said the region was fully backing Kindiki.