Opposition leaders storm Nakuru, pledge unity to end Ruto's presidency in 2027

United Opposition Principals address Masimba residents in Nyaribari Masaba, Kisii County.

United Opposition leaders stormed Nakuru County, part of President William Ruto’s Rift Valley stronghold, declaring their movement the “alternative government” set to end his presidency in 2027.

The Nakuru roadside rallies, which began in Mai Mahiu and ended in Nakuru city, attracted large crowds and carried calls for Kenyans to unite behind a single presidential candidate to face Ruto.

Led by impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (DCP), the group that includes Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Martha Karua (PLP), Fred Matiang’i (Jubilee), Eugene Wamalwa and George Natembeya (DAP-K), Justin Muturi (DP), and Cleophas Malala, vowed to stick together to ensure Ruto serves only one term.

Speaking in Naivasha, Karua, PLP party leader, said the group is committed to backing one candidate for the presidency. She dismissed Mount Kenya by-election results, which saw the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) win all three seats, terming them manipulated by the government. “That by-election should not worry you; we are ready for the 2027 elections. Register, vote, and protect your votes,” Karua said.

She also denounced claims that the opposition lacks an agenda, pledging to scrap the Social Health Authority (SHA) and revert to the familiar National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Corrupt and brutal

She described the current leadership as corrupt and brutal, especially toward youths, citing extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, and intimidation.

Gachagua accused Ruto of granting passports to foreigners from Sudan to enable voter registration and criticised the government for allowing youths to serve as soldiers in Russia and Ukraine.

He said granting foreigners passports was unfair and unjust to millions of Kenyans who go through hardship and a corruption syndicate to get passports.

He also accused Ruto of land grabbing in Nakuru, promising to return properties to the rightful owners under a new government.

Kalonzo condemned the teargassing of women and children in churches, vowing the opposition would resist intimidation and corruption.

“We want to save Kenya from hate speech, intimidation, and poor leadership. The government has been linked to deals with criminals and corruption, and we will send them home,” he said.

Muturi called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to safeguard the voter registration process, while Wamalwa urged accountability for Kenyan casualties abroad and called for an end to the sale of state assets.

Matiang’i urged opposition unity, promising to choose a single flag bearer and cancel illegal land allocations.

The rallies are set to continue on Saturday in Subukia and Nyahururu.