United opposition vows to block the sale of government entities

(Center) PLP Leader Martha Karua flanked by (left) Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and (right) ACT Wazalendo party leader Dorothy Semu next to Ex Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other members [Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

Opposition leaders have vowed to block efforts by President William Ruto to sell government stakes in important State organisations.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, his DCP counterpart Rigathi Gachagua, People's Liberation Party Boss Martha Karua, PNU leader Peter Munya, DAP-K chief Eugene Wamalwa, while addressing various political rallies in Kisii County, said President Ruto was determined to privatize all public-owned companies in a manner they said was going to benefit only him and a few people.

Kalonzo said the selling of the State's stake in Safaricom was ill-advised and was likely to disadvantage taxpayers.

"Selling out all Government shares of Safaricom is akin to selling out our birthright. That's the birthright of Kenyans," Kalonzo said.

He cautioned against UK-based Vodacom's advances in entering deal with the Government, saying the deal will not be realistic.

"Vodacom is a reputable international company, and we cannot let such a good profile be entered into a con deal. Buying a birthright of Kenyans will be counterproductive and Vodacom should stay away," he said.

Besides the Safaricom shares, the opposition leaders said the plans to privatise Kenya Electricity Transmission Company(Ketraco) and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) will be heavily challenged and that they will not succeed.

"We will challenge the President's moves every step of the way, and they will not succeed," Matiang'i said.

Matiang'i accused Ruto of running down the country economically and that he was determined to kill the livelihoods of many Kenyans.

They also cited failed healthcare and education systems as some of the misdoings that the Ruto administration was liable for.

"They ensured our mothers will continue to die as a result of pregnancy by bringing the current insurance, which is not helping anyone," Matiang'i said.

Wamalwa said the opposition politicians will liberate the country from the chains of what he termed an oppressive Government.

Munya said the President has led his officers at the helm of power to impoverish farmers by scrapping reliefs to tea growers.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta had ensured that tea farmers earn decent cash by introducing the minimum reserve price, which the crop can sell at the auction. They scraped it. Are these people who mean well for ordinary Kenyans?" Munya asked.

Karua, who has been absent from the earlier two days of the rally, said she was in Uganda, where she was representing opposition leader Kisa Besigye.

She warned Kenyans against Ruto's leadership, which she said was keen on transitioning the country into a dictatorship.

"We will not accept the country to be turned into a State where dissenting voices are suppressed," Karua said.

She rallied residents to register as voters to have the power to change the leadership.