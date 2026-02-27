UDA dismisses United opposition as 'agenda-less' after by-election victories

Audio By Vocalize

UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar during a briefing in Mombasa County. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance has criticised the United Opposition, accusing it of lacking a clear agenda.

UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar said opposition leaders have focused on lodging complaints against the Kenya Kwanza administration without providing evidence or offering alternatives.

He accused Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua, Eugene Wamalwa, and Justin Muturi of misleading Kenyans into believing they can “transform Kenya,” despite what he described as a clear public verdict.

“Kenyans have seen through your bluff. They have asked us not to allow whatever is happening to continue,” Omar said.

He cited the recently concluded by-elections, in which UDA won four seats, including the Isiolo South parliamentary seat, Muminji, Evurore and West Kabras ward seats.

Omar also described the opposition’s statements as reactionary, saying its leaders were “angry.”

“As UDA, we shall not be drawn into unproductive discourse with a rudderless opposition whose political domain revolves around profiling citizens and sustaining endless marathons of empty talk,” he added.

As of Friday morning, February 27, UDA’s Tubi Mohamed Tubi had won the Isiolo South parliamentary seat with 7,352 votes, defeating his sibling, Bina Mohamed, who received 634 votes.

In West Kabras ward, Elphas Shalakha was declared MCA-elect after garnering 3,317 votes, ahead of DCP candidate Bramwel Khaemba, who received 2,640 votes.

Duncan Nyaga and Peterson Njiru clinched the Evurore and Muminji seats, respectively.