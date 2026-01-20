Ruto tells off his political opponents critical of youth empowerment programmes

President William Ruto. [File Standard]

President William Ruto has told off his political opponents critical of youth empowerment programmes run by the administration, saying that they are not mere political slogans but are meant to empower citizens economically.

Ruto, who was speaking during the NYOTA Capital disbursement in Nairobi, said that when he launched the Bottom Up Economic Model said it was not just a political gimmick, but it was intended to ensure young Kenyans are supported to earn a livelihood.

The President said, besides the NYOTA programme that has set aside Sh5.5 billion for 11O, OOO youths across the country, there were thousands of youths earning a living through the affordable housing programme and Kazi Majuu, who are out to turn their lives for the better.

“You have had those who are salivating for my seat dismissing these noble initiatives that we have started that are aimed to empower the youth; they should know that the day for political contest will come, for now we are busy serving citizens as we promised,” said Ruto.

The President told the thousands of youths drawn from Nairobi, Kiambu, and Kajiado Counties that they could have been sent the money directly, but he decided to invite them to the Moi International Sports Centre so that those who have been questioning the beneficiaries of these programmes could see them.

Ruto said that it was now time the youth took charge of their future by engaging in life-changing activities, telling those who are against the initiatives to wait for the day that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will announce elections to compete against him.

He said that the country has remained behind as focus was being given to electioneering at the expense of development,t and that he was determined to turn around the narrative with more funds being put in the education sector to develop the human capital to take over the world.

“We are having 30 per cent of our budget going to the education sector to ensure that our youth can gain skills that they can compete against their colleagues across the globe; that is why we have also come up with job creation initiatives, which are being criticised,” said Ruto.

The President said that when he came up with the Affordable Housing programme, he was given various nicknames ranging from Zakayo and Kasongo, but now 5OO,OOO youths have jobs across the country through it, which is a win-win situation with more houses already in place while they have jobs.

Ruto said that those thinking that they can defeat him through empty rhetoric should know that was not as easy as they think, as the youths have learnt that they have nothing to offer but only spreading lies and propaganda, which has no place in the modern world where citizens are more informed.

He said that his administration had started initiatives that had long term goal of ensuring the country achieves its intention of becoming a developed country, which is now taking shae and that he was sure that would be achieved by the time he leaves office in 2O32.

“We have deliberate initiatives to create jobs for the youth locally and internationally. Right now, we have 538,OOO Youths working abroad and over 3OO,OOO youths working in the digital arena. What do our rivals have to offer? They should say what they have for Kenyans, ” said Ruto.