Ruto to launch Sh20bn NYOTA youth grants as Oparanya moves to quell criticism

President William Ruto.

President William Ruto is expected to officially launch the Sh20 billion National Youth Opportunities Toward Advancement (NYOTA) programme, a government initiative aimed at empowering young entrepreneurs across the country.

The national launch will take place at the Mumias Sports Complex in Mumias West Constituency, where at least 13,000 youths from the Western region are expected to benefit in the first phase, each receiving Sh25,000. Beneficiaries will eventually receive a total startup grant of Sh50,000, with the remaining Sh25,000 disbursed in the second phase.

Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development, Wycliffe Oparany,a on Thursday inspected the venue ahead of the President’s visit.

He said the programme forms part of the administration’s broader plan to create jobs and stimulate economic growth among young people.

“I am happy that the President is coming to launch a programme that will benefit more than 110,000 youths across the country,” Oparanya said. “We are trying to build a generation of entrepreneurs where everyone is included—male, female, and persons with disabilities.”

According to the CS, the NYOTA programme will run for at least three years before undergoing a national review to assess its impact and identify areas for improvement.

“This is a Sh120 billion programme being implemented nationwide, and we are proud that it is starting here in Kakamega. After three years, we will review its progress,” he said.

Oparanya revealed that the government had conducted a thorough vetting exercise through the Ngao programme, a national youth-screening process used to verify applicants’ eligibility. He said the verification aimed to eliminate fraud and ensure that only genuine beneficiaries were included.

“Initially, some people were cheating about their age and qualifications. The programme was designed for Form Four leavers, but some tried to sneak in using false details. Those who did not meet the requirements or failed to show up during vetting were eliminated,” he said.

The CS said the programme would later expand to include university and college students, adding that the government intends to reach all categories of young people across the country.

“We are coming up with other programmes to ensure even those in universities benefit. The President has a comprehensive plan to support young Kenyans at all levels,” he said.

The NYOTA programme seeks to provide financial and technical support to young entrepreneurs to help them start and scale small businesses. It is being implemented under the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs Development in collaboration with the Youth Enterprise Development Fund and other government agencies.

Oparanya emphasised that the grants are not loans but seed capital meant to help young people establish sustainable income-generating ventures. He urged beneficiaries to use the money responsibly.

“This is not free money to be wasted,” he said. “It is a grant to give our youth a starting point. The government wants to see innovation, discipline and job creation come out of this initiative.”

Also present during the inspection was Bernard Shinali, chairperson of the Kakamega Parliamentary Caucus, who praised the NYOTA programme, saying regional leaders had reviewed it and found it credible and beneficial.

“We have looked into the programme and discussed it, and we have seen that it has no problem,” Shinali said. “These are young people coming into business, and they require help. I urge them to take their work seriously.”

He said that although some leaders initially had concerns about the programme’s implementation, they were now satisfied with the accountability measures in place.

The NYOTA initiative joins other youth-focused empowerment programmes rolled out under President Ruto’s administration, including the Hustler Fund and Affordable Housing projects aimed at creating job opportunities for young Kenyans.

With youth unemployment remaining one of the country’s biggest challenges, the government hopes the NYOTA grants will promote entrepreneurship, reduce dependency and drive innovation at the grassroots.

President Ruto is expected to launch the programme in Mumias before touring other parts of the country to replicate the rollout. The event is expected to draw thousands of youth, local leaders and government officials.

Oparanya said the region is honoured to host the national launch, calling it a recognition of Western Kenya’s entrepreneurial potential.