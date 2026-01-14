President Ruto defends NYOTA programme as he slams opposition politics

President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has taken a fresh swipe at the united opposition, terming it a visionless and planless group set on misusing the youth to advance their political interests.

Ruto, who was speaking during his tour of Samburu and Laikipia counties, criticised the leaders for traversing the country without a concrete agenda for Kenyans, claiming they were more focused on sloganeering and incitement.

“Some people are just wandering around doing nothing. They have no plans. They will come here and all they tell you is ‘Kasongo’, ‘Wantam’, ‘Must Go’,” said Ruto.

Accompanied by the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and a host of local leaders, Ruto also poked holes into the opposition’s ability to craft a development agenda capable of transforming the country.

“Can ‘Kasongo’ build you a road? What will ‘Wantam’ help you with? What will ‘Must Go’ do for you?” the President posed while addressing a crowd at Rumuruti in Laikipia County.

Instead of focusing their energies on relegating him to a one-term President, Ruto challenged the Rigathi Gachagua-led opposition to propose alternative policies and programmes that were beneficial to the public.

“I have told these people to stop this nonsense and instead put in place their plans. Tell Kenyans what you want to do for them,” he said.

The Head of State also accused the outfit of inciting violence among the youth and peddling falsehoods about his administration. This, he said, was regrettable, especially coming from a group of people who had spent decades in public service, “but had nothing to show for it.”

“These people are useless. Their work is tribalism, incitement, and division. They don’t have a plan or an agenda. Some of them have been in leadership for 40 years, but they have not done anything,” Ruto said.

And while chiding the opposition for their alleged incitement of youth for political gain, he claimed that they have been contracting the youth to engage in violence under the guise of offering protection.

“You are inciting our youth to go and cause chaos. You tell them to vote for you, yet you have no plans for them. You plan to misuse them,” he said.

Ruto went on to cite an incident in which Gachagua allegedly urged the youth to arm themselves with pangas and other crude weapons to protect him during his political rallies.

“You are turning Kenyan youth into your watchmen. When you are enjoying yourself with your wife, you want the people of Kenya to come and protect you. These are mad people,” he asserted.

DP Kindiki, on the other hand, took the opposition to task over its continued criticism of the government's NYOTA programme.

“We are giving Sh50,000 as start-up capital. It will make a huge difference in businesses. Some say it is useless, but we know it is life-changing. It is a good start, and the government will work with you(beneficiaries) to ensure you succeed,” said Kindiki.

The duo’s sentiments were premised on the opposition’s incessant attack on government programmes in recent months, where they accused Ruto of presiding over a struggling economy and leading a government that has been struggling to keep its promises.

It is based on these that they have vowed to rally the masses and send the President packing through the ballot come 2027.

Ruto, however, defended his record, noting that his administration had implemented tangible projects, simultaneously challenging the opposition to outline what it had achieved.

He cited the affordable housing programme, youth empowerment initiatives, and ongoing reforms in the education and health sectors as some of his administration’s major achievements.

“Some people with very small minds are saying they will scrap affordable housing. Are these people normal? If you remove housing, where will you take the youths who work there? Isn’t that stupid?” he asked.

And in Samburu County, President Ruto presided over the disbursement of Sh103.9 million to more than 4,000 youths under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme.

The funds were issued as start-up capital to young entrepreneurs drawn from Samburu, Marsabit, Laikipia, and Isiolo counties.

“Our focus is specifically centred on talented, energetic, innovative and knowledgeable young people with the competence to drive our programmes and move Kenya towards a first-world economy,” Ruto added.

The president launched the fifth disbursement of the Nyota Business Start-Up Fund, amounting to Sh103.9 million, in a major boost to youth entrepreneurship in northern Kenya.

The launch, held at Archer's Post and attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, brought together youth beneficiaries from Samburu, Isiolo, Laikipia, and Marsabit counties.

The Nyota Programme is aimed at expanding economic opportunities for young people by supporting business start-ups, fostering growth,h and promoting active participation in the regional economy.

In Samburu County, a total of 1,050 youths benefited, each receiving Sh22,000, translating to Sh23.1 million in disbursements. The programme is designed to ensure funds are sent directly to beneficiaries without intermediaries, deductions, delays, or favoritism, in line with transparency and accountability principles.

President Ruto said the programme goes beyond financial support, describing it as a pathway to self-reliance and innovation.

“This fund is a gateway for young people to turn ideas into viable enterprises, create jobs, and drive economic transformation across northern Kenya,” the President said.

He added that beneficiaries would also receive training in financial management, business planning, and sustainable enterprise growth to ensure long-term impact.

Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit, who hosted the event, said the fund would have a transformative impact on livelihoods in the region.

“The Nyota Fund is a critical tool for economic empowerment. Our young people now have direct access to resources that will enable them to start and grow businesses, improve livelihoods, and contribute meaningfully to regional development,” said Governor Lelelit.

The event was also attended by Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports Salim Mvurya, Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali, Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu, Principal Secretaries, and several political leaders from the region.

Overall, 4,159 youths across the four counties are benefiting from the latest disbursement, reinforcing the government’s commitment to youth empowerment and inclusive economic growth in northern Kenya.