Here's timetable on when all 18 presidential aspirants will appear before IEBC

From left: DP William Ruto, Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has released a timetable indicating when each of the 18 presidential aspirants will appear before the Commission for clearance.

IEBC has set Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi as the clearance venue.

Deputy President William Ruto will appear before the electoral board on Saturday, June 4, the same day as Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, though at different times.

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential aspirant Raila Odinga will appear before the commission on June 5.

The Commission will seek to establish whether the aspirants have complied with all its requirements, including valid nomination certificate or clearance by the Registrar of Political Parties, certified list of 48,000 supporters from at least 24 counties, at least a Bachelor’s degree, proof of nationality, proof of registration as a voter in Kenya, duly signed and dated Code of Conduct, compliance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution and Sh200,000 nomination fee.

Below is the timetable of when the aspirants will appear before the IEBC:

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Peter Mumbiko King’ori (Independent): 2pm

Justus Juma (Justice and Freedom Party): 3pm

Monday, May 30, 2022

Prof. George Wajackoyah (Roots Party) 8am

Walter Mongare (Umoja Summit Party) 10am

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Dorothy Kemunto Nyangaori (Independent) 2pm

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Gibson Ngaruiya Nganga (Independent) 10am

Thursday, June 2, 2022

James Kamau (Independent) 11am

Friday, June 3, 2022

Jeremiah Nyagah (Independent) 9am

Jane Juliet Munyeki (Independent) 12 noon

Saturday, June 4, 2022

William Samoei Ruto (UDA) 11am

Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) 2pm

David Mwaure Waihiga (Agano Party) 3pm

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Raila Odinga (Azimio la Umoja) 10am

Dr Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance) 2pm

George Munyottah (Independent) 3pm

Monday, June 6, 2022

Jimi Wanjigi (Safina Party) 11am

Muthiora Eliudi Kiriara (Independent) 2pm

Njeru Kathangu (Ford Asili) 3pm.

