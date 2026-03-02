Man in court for allegedly sharing newspapers via WhatsApp

Audio By Vocalize

Antony Mwanzia Kimeu before the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, on March 2, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

A middle-aged man has been charged before the Milimani Law Courts over the alleged illegal distribution and sale of pirated digital newspapers through WhatsApp.

Antony Mwanzia Kimeu appeared before Milimani Magistrate Teresia Nyangena, where he denied two charges levelled against him by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The charges relate to distributing infringing copies of digital newspapers and offering them for sale without the consent of the copyright owner, Nation Media Group PLC.

According to the charge sheet, Kimeu is accused of unlawfully distributing and offering for sale copies of Daily Nation, Taifa Leo, Business Daily and The East Africa newspapers between June 23 and July 10, 2025.

Prosecutors told the court that the offences were committed at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya through a WhatsApp account registered under Safaricom subscriber number 0706****07.

“The accused person unlawfully distributed infringing copies of digital newspapers without the authority or consent of the copyright owner,” the prosecution stated in court.

They further alleged that Kimeu had offered the same copies for sale, contrary to Section 38(1)(b) as read with Section 38(4)(a) of the Copyright Act No. 12 of 2001.

When the charges were read to him, Kimeu pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Nyangena released Kimeu on a Sh500,000 bond with one surety of a similar amount or, alternatively, a cash bail of Sh200,000.

“I have considered the nature of the charges and the submissions by the prosecution. The accused shall be released on a bond of Sh500,000 or cash bail of Sh200,000,” the magistrate ruled.

The court directed that the case be mentioned on March 7, 2026, for pre-trial directions.

The complainant in the case is Nation Media Group through its representative Samuel Kosgei.

The prosecution has lined up six witnesses, including police officers and company officials, to testify during the hearing.