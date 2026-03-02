Wavinya defends track record, eyes second term

Audio By Vocalize

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti during pass out ceremony of the first cohort of Machakos Youth Service (MYS) at her Machakos office on February 7, 2025. [John Muia, Standard]

Governor Wavinya Ndeti has kicked off her 2027 re-election campaign by rallying Machakos residents to grant her a second term in office to accomplish her development agenda in the lower Eastern region’s richest county.

In a State of the County address delivered at the County Assembly chambers, Wavinya painted a picture of governance transformation, economic revival and a cutting-edge service delivery in her three-and-a-half-year reign as governor.

In a 60-page address that lasted nearly three hours, the governor claimed huge milestones in revenue collection and management, agriculture and health provision reforms, as well as youth empowerment and county human resources management.

Invoking her pre-election mantra of ‘Chakula Mezani, Pesa Mfukoni’, the governor maintained her administration was keen on ensuring every resident of the county secured an opportunity for a better life through progressive governance and citizen-centred development.

Acknowledging the difficult economic times influenced by global and national factors, the governor sought to assure residents that her administration will not abandon them, and will stop at nothing to fulfil the contractual agreement with the people.

“I know that in our households, the cost of putting a simple meal of ugali and sukuma on the table has become a struggle. I know that for many of you, the shilling does not stretch as far as it used to. But I also want to tell you that we have not been sleeping. It is precisely in such moments of crisis that true leadership is tested,” she said.

The governor began by outlining her measures to restore good governance in the county, which she claimed had been mismanaged by the previous regime. Machakos County Assembly Speaker Ann Kiusya with Governor Wavinya Ndeti at the County Assembly where the governor delivered a State of the County address. [Erastus Mulwa, Standard]

She said, “Today, I can look you in the eye and report that despite the storms, the foundation of Machakos is stronger than it has ever been. We have spent these years clearing the mess we inherited. We have moved from a state of stagnation to a state of unstoppable action.”

Under the Finance docket, Wavinya reported a surge in revenue generation, saying her administration managed to seal revenue leakage and systemic corruption. “In the Financial Year 2022/2023, our Own Source Revenue collection stood at Sh1.4 billion. We kicked out the cartels. In the Financial Year 2023/2024, we improved this to Sh1.54 billion. In the last Financial Year, 2024/2025, I am proud to stand before this House and declare that we hit a historic high of Sh2.18 billion,” she declared.

The county boss boasted that through efficient financial management, the county earned unqualified audit reports by the Auditor General during the 2024/25 Financial Year.

In the agriculture sector, Wavinya told residents that her government’s intervention had led to improved food security in the county. “We increased our maize harvest from a meagre 23,000 metric tons to over 253,000 metric tons. That is a tenfold increase. These are granaries full of food. That is the definition of ‘Chakula Mezani,” she said.

She also reported interventions in the cooperative sector where the prices of coffee increased from an average of Sh90 per kilogram to an all-time high of Sh440 last year.

The governor also announced key reforms in the health sector targeting human resources development.

"We recruited 518 new health workers, bringing our total workforce to 2,632. We promoted 840 officers who had stagnated in the same job groups for years, boosting their morale,” she said.

Governor Wavinya further announced key reforms in the water sector, declaring the establishment of a single Water Company to manage water provision and sanitation infrastructure across the county.

“Previously, our six water service providers operated in silos, burdened by insolvency, governance gaps, and staggering debts. To reverse this trend, my administration has formed the Machakos County Water & Sewerage Company Limited. This unified framework will consolidate operations, clear salary arrears, and align our county with national water policies,” Wavinya said.

Other areas Wavinya claimed success included youth empowerment, where she cited her multi-layered approach in driving youth and women empowerment through sporting activities and the provision of business start-up equipment.

Wavinya used the forum to appeal to voters to give her a second chance, citing her impressive performance since 2022.

“Three and a half years ago, we started this journey. We inherited a grounded ship, but today, the engines are roaring. The work is not yet done. The cost of living is still a challenge, and we must do more to shield our people. We must pave more roads. We must connect more water. We must ensure every child stays in school,” she said.