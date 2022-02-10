× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why I shelved ambition for Marsabit Governorship - Ukur Yatani

POLITICS
By Elvince Joshua | February 10th 2022

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ekur Yatani. [Courtesy]

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani will not have a second shot at the Marsabit Governorship race in the August 9 General Election.

Yatani, who lost the Marsabit County Gubernatorial seat in 2017, said that he will continue serving at the Treasury as a CS, even as he urged the people of Marsabit to support Azimio La Umoja Movement.

The CS said that he shelved his political ambitions, albeit temporarily, to support President Uhuru Kenyatta consolidate his legacy and preside over a smooth transition after the August 9 polls.

“Conscious of the critical role of the Office of the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury, particularly during a political transition like this, thoughtfully aware of the expectations of the Marsabit residents, I have carefully weighed in the dictate of my current national duty, respect for my president and the push to offer myself for Gubernatorial candidate for Marsabit County.

KEEP READING

“In this regard, I have, therefore, reached the decision not to run in the forthcoming August 9th General election, but instead continue to support the President in his quest to consolidate his legacy and preside over a smooth transition,” said Yatani.

A long-serving civil servant, Yatani started his career as a District Officer Cadet (now Assistant County Commissioner) before being promoted to a District Commissioner.

At one point, he was Kenya’s Representative to the United Nations, in Geneva, and would later be appointed back to the government by President Uhuru Kenyatta after losing the Marsabit governorship seat in the 2017 elections.

After announcing that he has dropped his gubernatorial bid, Yatani, 54, asked Marsabit residents to rally behind Raila Odinga’s presidential candidature.

“To the people of Marsabit…I shall endeavour to meet some of these expectations from my current national platform while wishing you God’s guidance as you make an informed decision to choose your next set of leaders from the Azimio La Umoja Movement headed by Raila Odinga," he said.

Yatani previously served as a Member of Parliament for North Horr Constituency between 2006-2007. He succeeded Bonaya Godana who died in a plane crash in April 2006.

In 2009, Yatani was named Ambassador to Austria in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Kenya's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vienna, a position that he held until 2012.

He also served as an Assistant Minister, Ministry of Science and Technology.

After losing the Marsabit governorship seat in 2017, he was appointed as the Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary (2019-2020), and later succeeded Rotich, who was sacked over the Arror-Kimwarer dams scandal.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Nandi woman who strangled husband handed 14-year jail term
Chebet entered a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution which saw the murder charge she was facing reduced to manslaughter.
How employers can encourage their staff to get vaccinated
Covid-19 vaccines have been proven to reduce the risk of transmission, hospitalisation and death.

MOST READ

The ‘Tinder Swindler’ captivates Kenyans
The ‘Tinder Swindler’ captivates Kenyans

STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT

By Kirsten Kanja

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Will Jimi Wanjigi bring down ODM from within?

By Fredrick Ooko | 25 minutes ago

Will Jimi Wanjigi bring down ODM from within?
UDA doesn’t need you, Muthama tells Kalonzo

By Winfrey Owino | 27 minutes ago

UDA doesn’t need you, Muthama tells Kalonzo
Ababu Namwamba resigns as Foreign Affairs CAS

By Winfrey Owino | 55 minutes ago

Ababu Namwamba resigns as Foreign Affairs CAS
Why I fell out with Raila - Wanjigi

By Winfrey Owino | 2 hours ago

Why I fell out with Raila - Wanjigi

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC