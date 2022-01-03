× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bunge Chronicles: Our wahesh got other talents like battling with water bottles

POLITICS
By Brian Otieno | January 3rd 2022
Their display on Wednesday last year - shedding blood for the love of country, sparing no punches, burning the midnight oil - prove that we hit the jackpot with this bunch. Or did we? [Courtesy]

What could better assure that 2022 will be a 'Happy New Year' than the fact that in our wahesh, we have warriors who can sit in for our defence forces when the moment calls for it?

Their display on Wednesday last year - shedding blood for the love of country, sparing no punches, burning the midnight oil - prove that we hit the jackpot with this bunch. Or did we?

We would have if Kenya had functioning sports systems in place. The lack of such explains why the volleyball talent of wahesh John Mutunga (Tigania West) and Peter Masara (Suna West) went unnoticed all this while. Looking at how good they handled water bottles, one wonders what they could do with a volleyball.

Had CBC been in place long enough, perhaps, we would have figured out that David Ochieng' (Ugenya) was better off playing Romeo. He took a bottle on his face for Masara better than any person would take a bullet for their lover.

So maybe we got it all wrong. Bunge is supposed to be a house of decorum.

KEEP READING

In 220 days, we get the chance to right that wrong and, in effect, liberate the wahesh. Some, by their own admissions, are more interested in being cows - an undemanding job that does not involve any thinking. 

Their incessant mooing on Wednesday was, most probably, a cry for help. "Let us get out of this wretched place!" they must have been crying in cow-speak.

Others, Speaker Justin Muturi assures, are garbage. Being the environmentalists we are, we have done our deed by recycling them every five years. But even recycling has its limits, and it's about time we took the trash out.

But that comes at a cost. For one, we would have to forfeit our titles as the country with the loudest and greediest parliamentarians in the world. 

And that will be a gamble, too. With the bile gushing out of the mouths of politicians, it's doubtful that whoever takes over from our wahesh would be any different.

But if Wednesday offered any lessons, it was that things could change. Who would have imagined Tangatanga MPs, once devoted followers of Uhunye, would conspire to bring him down and that ODM chairman John Mbadi would defend the president's honour with his fists?

Tables could turn, as they did on Tangatanga, who filibustered in the hope that the sitting would end at midnight. And the once orators, who made long speeches, would get a taste of their medicine when the Handshake side discovered that they, too, could dream of being Martin Luther King Jr.

So, will 2022 be a happy new year? It depends on your choices.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Botswana's president in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Vice President Slumber Tsogwane will assume the president's responsibilities until further notice while Masisi is in isolation
Omicron related disruptions cause over 4,000 flight cancellations
This adds to the toll of holiday week travel disruptions due to adverse weather and the surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.

MOST READ

How couples can choose their baby's gender before conception
How couples can choose their baby's gender before conception

HEALTH & SCIENCE

By Rosa Agutu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Former running mate to Mudavadi: Don’t fall for Ruto’s seduction

By Elvince Joshua | 32 minutes ago

Former running mate to Mudavadi: Don’t fall for Ruto’s seduction
Candidates in Raila’s turf face uncertainty over party primaries

By Standard Team | 8 hours ago

Candidates in Raila’s turf face uncertainty over party primaries
Tough race as bigwigs square it out to succeed Governor Mutua

By Erastus Mulwa | 10 hours ago

Tough race as bigwigs square it out to succeed Governor Mutua
Mumias East MP Washiali, a key Ruto ally, won't run for any seat in 2022

By Elvince Joshua | 20 hours ago

Mumias East MP Washiali, a key Ruto ally, won't run for any seat in 2022

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC