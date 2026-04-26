Patriotism is not silence when citizens reject the government

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Make Kenya a world-class working nation of meritocracy, ethics, patriotism and entrepreneurs. [iStockphoto]

A dangerous misunderstanding has crept into our public life, the idea that criticism of government is a betrayal of the country. It is an old trick of power. Authority wraps itself in the flag and then brands dissent as disloyalty.

History teaches a sobering truth. The deepest form of patriotism is not silence. It is vigilance. Across social media platforms, particularly X, many Kenyans are expressing anger in language that is raw, emotional, and unsettling. They speak of broken promises, Patriotism, incompetence, and a government that feels increasingly distant from the realities of ordinary citizens.

Some of that anger spills into demands that stretch beyond constitutional boundaries, calls for immediate removal, for rupture rather than reform. A distinction is required. Grievances may be legitimate, but redress must remain anchored in law. This moment has an emotional core.

Kenyans are resilient and often hopeful in the face of adversity. When they speak with such intensity, it is not because they hate their country. It is because they love it and feel betrayed by those entrusted with its stewardship. Anger is not the opposite of patriotism. In many ways, it is its expression.

There is a difference between rejecting a government and rejecting a nation. A government is a temporary custodian of power. A nation is an enduring community of people, history, and shared destiny. When citizens say, “We love our country but hate this government,” they express a democratic instinct that must be protected, not suppressed. They insist that loyalty belongs to the Republic, not to those who occupy the State House.

Love of country must also impose discipline on dissent. Calls for the unconstitutional removal of an elected leader may sound satisfying, but the risks outweigh the appeal. Kenya’s history is not immune to political instability and its costs. The Constitution provides mechanisms, elections, judicial processes, and parliamentary oversight, through which accountability must be pursued.

To abandon these is to weaken the foundation on which legitimate change must stand. This is not a defence of the status quo. The grievances being voiced deserve serious engagement. Allegations of corruption, economic mismanagement, and the erosion of public trust are not mere noise. They point to a crisis of governance in which the gap between promise and delivery has widened into frustration. When citizens speak of lies and gaslighting, they describe a breakdown in the social contract, where words no longer align with reality.

Leadership is a moral enterprise. It is not enough to win elections. One must govern with integrity, competence, and humility. A government that appears indifferent to the struggles of its people risks losing not only popularity but also legitimacy. Legitimacy, once eroded, is difficult to restore through rhetoric alone. It requires action, transparency in public finance, accountability in appointments, and a commitment to the common good.

Those in power must resist the temptation to dismiss criticism as hostility or sabotage. Democracies thrive on scrutiny. When citizens raise their voices, it is not necessarily instability. It is evidence that democratic consciousness is alive.

The real danger lies in refusing to listen. Citizens must also guard against the seduction of absolutism, the idea that a flawed government must be removed by any means necessary. That path undermines the rule of law and sets precedents future governments may exploit. Today’s shortcut can become tomorrow’s trap.

The challenge before Kenya is not to silence dissent or inflame it beyond control. It is to channel it into constructive democratic action. That means strengthening institutions rather than bypassing them. It means holding leaders accountable through lawful means, while preparing credible alternatives that can inspire public confidence. Anger alone cannot build a nation. It must be accompanied by vision, organisation, and discipline.

What we are witnessing is a civic awakening. Kenyans are asserting a principle that leadership is a trust, not an entitlement.

The message from Kenyans is clear, even when its expression is unrefined. Patriotism does not mean accepting everything a government does. It means caring enough to demand better. The task now is to ensure that this demand is met with accountability from those in power and responsibility from those who seek change. In that balance lies the future of the nation.