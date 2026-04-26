Nairobi has no dog in US-Israel attacks on Iran

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on March 3, 2026. [AFP]

The war between Tehran, Washington, and Tel Aviv has escalated sharply in 2026, with missile strikes and rising regional tensions dominating headlines. Yet, Kenya has no dog in this fight.

While Nairobi has expressed concern, its diplomatic posture risks being perceived as meddlesome or aligned with external powers, potentially undermining credibility and harming national interests. In the early days of the conflict, President Ruto condemned Iranian retaliatory strikes targeting US and allied military assets in Gulf states. The government warned that the regionalisation of violence threatens international peace and security.