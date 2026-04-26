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Zoning clamour threatens unity in Opposition and Broad-Based camp

By Josphat Thiong’o | Apr. 26, 2026
 President William Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Oginga during the UDA-ODM joint Parliamentary Group meeting at KICC in Nairobi. [PCS]

The push for political zoning ahead of the 2027 General Election is now emerging to be a double-edged sword, threatening the fragile pact between parties under the Broad-Based government arrangement — between United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) — and those in the United Opposition formation.

While the ruling UDA party is hurtling to forestall a fallout between it and ODM, over a divergence of opinion on zoning, parties in the Opposition front face a litmus test on their unity ahead of the Ol Kalou by-elections.

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Related Topics

Political Zoning 2027 General Election United Opposition UDA ODM Zoning
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