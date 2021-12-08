× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
DP pledges Kibaki's economic 'touch' with Justin Muturi at the helm

POLITICS
By Kennedy Gachuhi | December 8th 2021

The Democratic Party (DP) has launched campaigns for National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi's presidential bid.

The party's chairmen from South Rift counties yesterday met at a Nakuru hotel for a campaign strategy.

Led by Nakuru county chairperson Njoroge Waititu, the officials said Muturi was the best bet to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 9, 2022, General Election.

"We are convinced that Speaker Muturi is best placed to lead this country after Uhuru. As a party, we are fully behind him and shall lead in selling his agenda across South Rift," said Njoroge.

He said the party is determined to return the country back to economic stability as steered by former President Kibaki.

"Through the leadership of Mr Muturi, DP will return the nation to the economic development level that our founder steered the country to when he was in power," he said.

Muturi's efforts to make inroads into Rift Valley are expected to cause a stir in regional politics.

"South Rift and the entire Rift Valley is not a preserve of a particular candidate as some people may wish Kenyans to believe. This is a cosmopolitan region open for competition by multiple candidates," said Njoroge.

He said the party has laid out elaborate strategies to ensure Muturi garners most votes in the region and urged their competitors to exercise restraint and observe the code of conduct for elections.

Njoroge further called on Kenyans to give audience to all presidential candidates to foster peace before and after the coming polls.

"People should desist from labelling a particular region as theirs. Such campaign strategies amount to fear-mongering and intimidation to the electorate," he warned.

On political alliances, DP Kericho County chairperson John Sigei said Jubilee Party owes them for supporting its candidate in 2017.

"Coalitions should be a last resort when we have strong parties. We are hopeful that Muturi will be on the ballot and not play second fiddle to anyone. If we have to form a coalition, that shall come at the tail end and it is other parties that shall join us," said Sigei.

"DP is a strong party that has in the past produced a presidential candidate who ultimately won. We shall do our campaigns and like-minded people can only join us," he added.

The Speaker was crowned by elders as the Mt Kenya spokesman to take over from President Kenyatta.

He declared his candidature in July saying, he was determined to restore order and dignity in the country's leadership.

“We must have a country ruled by discipline and order and I'm the only person who can do that if you place me to be number one,” Muturi said in a past interview.

DP unveiled Muturi as its presidential candidate in September.

[email protected]      

