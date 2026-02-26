×
Homa Bay Deputy Governor Magwanga resigns

By Mate Tongola | Feb. 26, 2026
Oyugi resigned on Thursday citing irreconcilable differences with Governor Gladys Wanga.

Homa Bay County Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga has resigned, citing irreconcilable differences with Governor Gladys Wanga.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Magwanga said, "I leave office with my conscience clear and my commitment to the people of Homa Bay County unwavering. My resolve to advocate for integrity, proper management of public resources, and the fulfillment of our county’s agenda remains stronger than ever."

Earlier this month, Magwanga dragged Governor Wanga to court over alleged interference in the execution of his duties. 

He filed a petition with the Employment and Labour Relations Court seeking orders to compel Wanga to unlock his office and have his county vehicles reinstated, arguing that the Governor’s actions were unconstitutional.

Magwanga also confirmed his intention to contest the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Elections, where he is set to challenge the incumbent, Wanga.

