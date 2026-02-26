Why Parliamentary Budget Office has issues with counties' Sh4.67 trillion spending

Kenyan currency in notes. [File, Standard]

The Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) has called out county governments for years of spending in what has amounted to trillions of shillings that has however not translated into better living conditions for Kenyans.

The PBO, which advises MPs on budget matters, said counties should now refocus their areas of priority and spend more on programmes that have an impact on their residents and reduce poverty levels, which have in recent years worsened. It put the county governments on the spot for spending excessively on non-essentials while denying development activities much needed cash.