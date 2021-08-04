Raila Odinga's Nyanza rally postponed over Covid fears
POLITICS
By James Omoro | August 4th 2021
A major rally by ODM leader Raila Odinga in his Nyanza stronghold slated for Friday has been postponed.
During a burial ceremony in Homa Bay County on Monday, Raila announced he would hold the rally at Sikri in Kasipul Constituency on Friday.
The meeting, according to ODM insiders, was being planned to seek views of Nyanza residents on their priorities ahead of the forthcoming elections and to soar up support for ODM as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term ends in 2022.
KEEP READING
Raila isolated as three principals drive the last nail in Nasa coffin
Fourth industrial revolution will be driven by technology – Raila
MP Junet insists he will defend his seat in 2022
Yesterday, Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti announced the meeting had been postponed indefinitely.
Speaking when he commissioned the Midland Health Center in South Kasipul Ward, Awiti said the meeting had been postponed due to rising Covid-19 infections.
“Our meeting which was supposed to be graced by Raila at Sikri has been postponed. The new date will be announced later,” Awiti said.
Even though Raila has not officially declared his presidential bid, the meeting was aimed at consolidating support for his bid.
During the Monday burial, Raila said he is not too old to succeed President Kenyatta. He announced that the Friday meeting would mark the beginning of political rallies he would carry out countrywide.
The meeting was seemingly meant to create a political bond with voters in all parts of the country. Raila described the meeting as the beginning of a new political journey towards 2022.
He plans to hold meetings in all the eight regions (formerly provinces) on diverse dates. The meetings would be attended by 100 delegates from each county in the region.
The delegates include people from all sectors. Those who are highly targeted are people from the informal sector who are the majority of voters.
“We want to unite people to speak in one voice in every region,” Raila said.
RELATED VIDEOS
Raila comes up with a platform which he says will harmonize major issues affecting ordinary citizens
Raila Odinga has given the clearest indication yet that he is ready to work with One Kenya Alliance
Raila Odinga: Hio NASA kazi yake ilikwisha, lakini huko mbele tutakuja pamoja
Hawker gets Sh430,000 after losing teeth in scuffle with county askarisThe hawker will receive Sh300,000 for the loss and damage of five teeth at Sh60,000 each, another Sh56,000 for a broken jaw connection.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
OLYMPICS
Emmanuel Korir wins Kenya's first Gold at Tokyo Olympics
STANDARD
- Kenya's Kiyeng bags bronze as Chemutai claims gold for Uganda in women's 3000m steeplechase
STANDARD
- Athing Mu: 19-year-old Sudanese prodigy shining for USA at the Tokyo Olympics
STANDARD
- Factbox: Coronavirus cases at the Tokyo Olympics
STANDARD
By Reuters
MOST READ
Missing student found dead at university grounds
NATIONAL
- Raila agrees to share political party billions with Wiper, other parties
POLITICS
- Unknown people were tracking Wycliffe Omwenga
NATIONAL
- Fanfare as Raila meets musicians
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Letter from Ithanga: Murang’a’s unexploited agricultural Canaan
XN IRAKI
By XN Iraki
- The four options for Kalonzo in 2022 succession
POLITICS