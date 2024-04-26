John Kaguchia, the MP with a curious take on health, environment

Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia. [File, Standard]

Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia is a man in a hurry. The first time MP is making waves with an interesting take on everyday issues, and his remedies for them.

Last month, the first time MP made news for his proposal that circumcision should be mandatory.

“Over the years, we’ve had many deaths by our young buys because of going through traditional circumcision that sometimes goes bad. We are looking at circumcision not from a cultural perspective but more from a health perspective. So, my proposal is we make circumcision a matter of public health concern,” argued Kaguchia.

And earlier, in December 2023, he was again in the news for sponsoring a Bill that sought to punish answering a call of nature in public with 90 days in jail, or a Sh5,000 fine. The Environmental Health and Sanitation Bill, of 2023, also proposes that bodies in cemeteries can be exhumed after six months to give way to public works.

This zeal has earned him recognition.

In a 2023 report by Infrotrak, Kaguchia was among the top ten most performing MPs.

The report, being the first since the Kenya Kwanza government took over power, placed Kaguchia at the eighth position among all the MPs in the country and the fifth most performing MP in the Central Region, with a rating of 60 per cent.

How did he get here?

the former Nyeri County Speaker says his was nothing close to an overnight success or luck as some have claimed.

The journey to where he is started in the 90s when he aspired to be the District Commissioner. The goal was to lead and represent people in government.

However, with the change in government structures, the interest in becoming a DC was replaced by that of being elected an MP.

“Right from the word go, I had wanted to participate in governance. I had been putting and strategically organizing myself to that,” says Kaguchia.

“When I was in class three, a DC visited our school and came with a serious big motorcade and the whole school came to a stand-still. By the time I was going home in the evening, I knew what I wanted to be, a DC. That moved me and my performance and discipline also improved because I was working so hard and trying to live up to the standards of the DC in terms of discipline and how I carried myself. That was a game changer at a very young age.”

Born and raised in Mukurweini, the 41-year-old grew up in a simple family of six where both parents were farmers.

Access to a good school, despite great performance, was never guaranteed as most families lived from hand to mouth.

He was lucky as his community supported him through various ways including harambees, which sustained him at Lenana Boys High School.

He later joined Kenyatta University for his undergraduate.

It was during his time at KU that he tried campus politics and was elected as the school’s president, a position he served for one and a half years.

During that period Kaguchia says he learned a lot about leadership, representing people from different backgrounds and tribes, an important aspect of politics.

He says the lessons he learned as a student leader enabled him to successfully contest for the Nyeri County Speaker position, close to ten years later.

After four years on campus, Kaguchia worked for Equity Bank for a few months before landing a job at the Nairobi Water Company as a management trainee.

He later grew through the ranks to serve in top positions in the company before resigning to contest for the speaker position.

It was during his years at the Nairobi Water that he pursued his Masters in Diplomacy and a Degree in Law at the University of Nairobi.

“I had not eyed any opportunity in real politics until the position for the Speaker opened up. To be honest, I wasn’t the candidate for the political class in Nyeri. But for me, I had done law and diplomacy and so I was able to go and sell myself to the MCAs and they almost unanimously voted me in. I got 35 votes, the other candidate got 8 and one was a spoilt vote,” says Kaguchia.

But the first years were not easy.

He found a divided Assembly and some things had to be learnt on the job.

“The first years of being a speaker were not easy. I was dealing with 44 MCAs who were divided. However, by the time we were in the second year, I was able to bring them together although some still maintained their different stands. Despite all the differences that come with politics, I felt like that was my job,” he says.

During his last year as a Speaker, it was clear he wanted to run for office. His dream? The National Assembly and be a national leader, something that young Kaguchia always wanted to be.

During the elections, he battled it out with the former MPs Anthony Kiai and Kabando wa Kabando and won.

Kaguchia in his second year as an MP is hopeful that what lies ahead of him is greater not only for himself but for his people.

He is married to his campus sweetheart Dr Susan Njoki. They have been together for more than 15 years and are blessed with three girls.

Kaguchia says that for them, despite their busy career life, family remains a priority. He says that are very involved in their chlidren's school and social activities.

He says the sky can only be the limit. However, for now, his immediate plan is to secure his seat for another round in 2027.