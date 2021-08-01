DP Ruto's Mt Kenya East allies challenge Speaker Muturi to join 'Hustler' camp

DP William Ruto chats with Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi during the Embu County Academic Excellence day at Kangaru School. [Charles Kimani, DPPS]

Key allies of Deputy President William Ruto in Mt Kenya East are pushing National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to join their camp.

Muturi on Friday had a fundraiser at Tharaka constituency where he was hosted by MP George Murugara, a Ruto ally.

Murugara made it clear that they expected the National Assembly Speaker to join their camp.

"Mt Kenya East is a "hustler region" that you must join to be in the winning ticket," Murugara told the Muturi.

Muturi's entry in the 2022 presidential race has been received well by a section of Mt Kenya East leaders, including Governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi) and Embu’s Martin Wambora, but it is seen as having disoriented Ruto supporters.

Muturi, attending a fundraiser at Nthaara Primary School, said he was open to negotiations with other leaders running for president.

Muturi said he would work with leaders who place the interests of Kenyans above their own and who respect democracy.

For Kenya to move forward, leaders ought to put citizens’ rights first and embrace peaceful electoral process, he said.

“Leaders seeking elective positions must be ready to sit down and dialogue. But I can only sit down with like-minded people,” he said.

Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua, who comes from Muturi’s Embu backyard, asked Muturi's opponents in Mt Kenya to back him for State House race next year.

Munene Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central) and National Museum of Kenya director general Mzalendo Kibunjia threw their weight behind Muturi, describing him as a peace-loving leader.

