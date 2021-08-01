DP Ruto's Mt Kenya East allies challenge Speaker Muturi to join 'Hustler' camp
POLITICS
By Phares Mutembei | August 1st 2021
Key allies of Deputy President William Ruto in Mt Kenya East are pushing National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to join their camp.
Muturi on Friday had a fundraiser at Tharaka constituency where he was hosted by MP George Murugara, a Ruto ally.
Murugara made it clear that they expected the National Assembly Speaker to join their camp.
"Mt Kenya East is a "hustler region" that you must join to be in the winning ticket," Murugara told the Muturi.
Muturi's entry in the 2022 presidential race has been received well by a section of Mt Kenya East leaders, including Governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi) and Embu’s Martin Wambora, but it is seen as having disoriented Ruto supporters.
KEEP READING
DP to tour Embu as Mt Kenya East politicians work towards charting own path
Is Muturi the trump card for restless Mt Kenya?
Can Ruto and his wheelbarrow juggernaut be stalled before the race proper?
Muturi, attending a fundraiser at Nthaara Primary School, said he was open to negotiations with other leaders running for president.
Muturi said he would work with leaders who place the interests of Kenyans above their own and who respect democracy.
For Kenya to move forward, leaders ought to put citizens’ rights first and embrace peaceful electoral process, he said.
“Leaders seeking elective positions must be ready to sit down and dialogue. But I can only sit down with like-minded people,” he said.
Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua, who comes from Muturi’s Embu backyard, asked Muturi's opponents in Mt Kenya to back him for State House race next year.
Munene Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central) and National Museum of Kenya director general Mzalendo Kibunjia threw their weight behind Muturi, describing him as a peace-loving leader.
RELATED VIDEOS
Wabunge 3 Tana River washinikiza wananchi kumuunga mkono Naibu Rais William Ruto | MBIU YA KTN (2)
Ruto asema katiba si lazima wakati huu, Kenya inahitaji kuboresha uchumi kuliko jambo lingine lolote
Karim Khan achukua kiapo cha afisi ya ICC, ana kibarua kikubwa kinachomsubiri
Graft money big threat to the 2022 elections, Kalonzo warnsWiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka says the country being destroyed by “utter theft” by leaders pretending to work for the electorate.
Bunge Chronicles: Super Sakaja's dreamy week ends on a lowJohnson Sakaja would have loved to end his week feeling super as many out here claim him to be – chest up, shoulders swaying, proving to the world...
OLYMPICS
Ferdinand Omanyala breaks national record, but fails to make finals
STANDARD
- Chepkoech, Kiyeng through to steeplechase final as Korir disqualified in 400m men heats
STANDARD
- Why Harold didn’t make it to the Olympics
STANDARD
By Peter Theuri
- It’s a day of ups and downs for Kenya at Olympic Stadium
STANDARD
MOST READ
Missing student found dead at university grounds
NATIONAL
- Raila agrees to share political party billions with Wiper, other parties
POLITICS
- Unknown people were tracking Wycliffe Omwenga
NATIONAL
- Fanfare as Raila meets musicians
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Letter from Ithanga: Murang’a’s unexploited agricultural Canaan
XN IRAKI
By XN Iraki
- The four options for Kalonzo in 2022 succession
POLITICS