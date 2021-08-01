× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

DP Ruto's Mt Kenya East allies challenge Speaker Muturi to join 'Hustler' camp

POLITICS
By Phares Mutembei | August 1st 2021
DP William Ruto chats with Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi during the Embu County Academic Excellence day at Kangaru School. [Charles Kimani, DPPS]

Key allies of Deputy President William Ruto in Mt Kenya East are pushing National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to join their camp.

Muturi on Friday had a fundraiser at Tharaka constituency where he was hosted by MP George Murugara, a Ruto ally.

Murugara made it clear that they expected the National Assembly Speaker to join their camp.

"Mt Kenya East is a "hustler region" that you must join to be in the winning ticket," Murugara told the Muturi.

Muturi's entry in the 2022 presidential race has been received well by a section of Mt Kenya East leaders, including Governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi) and Embu’s Martin Wambora, but it is seen as having disoriented Ruto supporters.

KEEP READING

 DP to tour Embu as Mt Kenya East politicians work towards charting own path

 Is Muturi the trump card for restless Mt Kenya?

 Can Ruto and his wheelbarrow juggernaut be stalled before the race proper?

 Battle for Mt Kenya

Muturi, attending a fundraiser at Nthaara Primary School, said he was open to negotiations with other leaders running for president.

Muturi said he would work with leaders who place the interests of Kenyans above their own and who respect democracy.

For Kenya to move forward, leaders ought to put citizens’ rights first and embrace peaceful electoral process, he said.

“Leaders seeking elective positions must be ready to sit down and dialogue. But I can only sit down with like-minded people,” he said.

Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua, who comes from Muturi’s Embu backyard, asked Muturi's opponents in Mt Kenya to back him for State House race next year.

Munene Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central) and National Museum of Kenya director general Mzalendo Kibunjia threw their weight behind Muturi, describing him as a peace-loving leader.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Wabunge 3 Tana River washinikiza wananchi kumuunga mkono Naibu Rais William Ruto | MBIU YA KTN (2)

Ruto asema katiba si lazima wakati huu, Kenya inahitaji kuboresha uchumi kuliko jambo lingine lolote

Karim Khan achukua kiapo cha afisi ya ICC, ana kibarua kikubwa kinachomsubiri

Share this story
Graft money big threat to the 2022 elections, Kalonzo warns
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka says the country being destroyed by “utter theft” by leaders pretending to work for the electorate.
Bunge Chronicles: Super Sakaja's dreamy week ends on a low
Johnson Sakaja would have loved to end his week feeling super as many out here claim him to be – chest up, shoulders swaying, proving to the world...

OLYMPICS

Ferdinand Omanyala breaks national record, but fails to make finals
Ferdinand Omanyala breaks national record, but fails to make finals

STANDARD

By Bismarck Mutahi in Tokyo, Japan

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Former Baringo governor to face off with his successor in 2022 election

By Julius Chepkwony | 1 hour ago

Former Baringo governor to face off with his successor in 2022 election
Graft money big threat to the 2022 elections, Kalonzo warns

By Philip Mwakio | 1 hour ago

Graft money big threat to the 2022 elections, Kalonzo warns
What Raila’s latest forays into Mt Kenya means for local politicians

By Brian Otieno and Ndungu Gachane | 1 hour ago

What Raila’s latest forays into Mt Kenya means for local politicians
NASA death gives Raila tough option of hunting in hostile ground

By Special Correspondent | 1 hour ago

NASA death gives Raila tough option of hunting in hostile ground

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC