Ruto to Raila: Apologise to Kenyans for derailing development agenda

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (left) and Deputy President William Ruto chat during Jamhuri Day celebration at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has challenged ODM leader Raila Odinga to apologise to Kenyans for derailing the development agenda initiated by the Jubilee Government.

Speaking during a meeting with small-scale entrepreneurs hosted in a Machakos hotel, Ruto alleged that Raila was to blame for the stagnation of various development projects initially launched by the Jubilee administration.

He said many development projects initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta through the Jubilee government stalled as a result of Raila’s entry into the Government through the hand-shake arrangement.

“He (Raila) hijacked the numerous development programs lined up by the Jubilee administration by introducing a conversation to amend the constitution. What other plan does he have to change the lives of Kenyans? How will political positions and power-sharing change the livelihoods of Kenyans,” posed DP Ruto.

Ruto said it was laughable that his political opponents were busy coalescing along tribal lines instead of coming up with an agenda of transformation to improve the livelihoods of Kenyans. “Our opponents emerged with a narrative to amend the constitution at the expense of implementation of various development projects lined up to help the poor,” he said.

He went on: “All the drama about reggae and theatrics to scheme about forming political coalitions to share power while frustrating the development agenda meant to help poor Kenyans has suddenly been halted by God. Where is the reggae now?”

The DP said the next government which will be formed through the “Hustler movement” will focus on the bottom-up economic model which emphasises empowering the majority poor to build businesses and improve their livelihoods.

He was accompanied by MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Vincent Musau (Mwala), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) who urged the Kamba community to rally behind the DP’s 2022 presidential bid.

“The Kamba community is determined to support Ruto because we are not ready to lose stake in the next Government and we are inviting Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to consider working with the DP,” said Munyaka.

Mwala legislator termed DP Ruto “a good neighbour” and more reliable than other tribal kingpins.

“We urge the Kamba community to ensure they support the DP to get a good bargain in the next Government. We are not looking for a tribal leader but a person who has an agenda to transform Kenya,” said Musau.

Gachagua said Mt Kenya region was firmly behind the DP and urged Ukambani residents to make proper political calculations. “In case Kalonzo decides to work with Raila, reject the arrangement because he (Raila) is a political homewrecker who joined Jubilee and consequently led to the death of the country’s largest political party,” he said

