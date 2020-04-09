Jubilee party primaries held in Nakuru's London ward

Jubilee Party nominations are ongoing in Nakuru's London Ward ahead of the by-elections slated for March 4.

Seven candidates are seeking the ruling party's ticket among them five men and two women.

The seat fell vacant after the former ward rep Samwel Mbugua died on November 19 after a short illness.

The nomination exercise is going on peacefully amid high presence of police officers guarding seven polling stations.

The polling stations were opened as early as 8am with a majority of them recording long queues.

The elderly and women with children are being given priority on the queues.

Security apparatus and party officials are also enforcing social distancing among the voters.

The party is using the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) register used during the 2017 general election.

A few voters had their names missing on the register but have been directed to produce their voter's cards to be allowed to cast their votes.

More details to follow...