Audio By Vocalize

Former US President Barack Obama during a midterm campaign rally in Morrow, Georgia. [AFP]

Americans go to the mid-term polls next week. It’s a process we should introduce here as it serves as a referendum on the nation’s leadership, rather than wait for a whole five years to kick many charlatans where it hurts.

That’s one of Kenyans’ peculiarities; we vote in folks based on the Sh200 bribes offered or, as happened at the last polls, party affiliations. Such considerations yield in having mikora in office. It takes just a bunch of weeks to reckon we were scammed, and furious Kenyans spend the next five years swearing how they’ll get rid of the scoundrels.

I understand Republicans might be thumped at the polls by Democrats, who are hoping to wrench control of their parliaments, namely the Senate and Congress. If they do that, they could make Prezzo Donald Trump a lame-duck Prezzo, unable to effect any policy without facing serious veto.

One of the people in the trenches, fighting tooth and nail to help Democrats win is former Prezzo Barack Obama, who has emerged from retirement to rally his base. And he seems to be having so much fun, lampooning Trump as something of a joke, with a particular obsession for cheesecake factories.

Thankfully, Obama, who is half-Kenyan, hasn’t had his pension frozen or his security withdrawn, the sort of juvenile antics that define our politics. Or having blue Sabarus camp outside his gate and trail him all day, as some local politicians have reported anytime they run afoul of the powers that be. Bure kabisa.