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Kenya is well positioned to build a billion-dollar export industry powered by its greatest asset: youthful, digital-first talent.

Through financial services, customer experience, data solutions and technical expertise, Kenyan professionals are increasingly delivering high-value services to businesses across the globe, positioning the country as a leading exporter of knowledge, skills and innovation.

This is the opportunity presented by Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), an industry set to transform Kenya from a consumer of digital technology into a competitive exporter of technology-enabled services.

With the sector generating approximately USD 270 million in 2025 and projected to reach up to USD 1 billion by 2030, Kenya has a significant opportunity to strengthen its position in the global services economy.

Realising this potential will depend on investing in talent, world-class digital infrastructure and an enabling business environment that positions Kenya as a competitive destination for global service delivery and innovation.

These figures point to an emerging economic opportunity. However, achieving the projected growth will require more than expanding the number of outsourcing facilities. Kenya must deliberately position itself as a trusted destination for high-value digital services.

Our competitive advantages are evident. Kenya has a largely youthful, English-speaking workforce, a time zone favourable to European and Middle Eastern markets, and expanding international connectivity and digital infrastructure, including the Konza National Data Centre.

Nevertheless, the global market is highly competitive. Established outsourcing destinations such as India, the Philippines and South Africa continue to attract international clients, while emerging African markets are strengthening their capabilities.

Kenya cannot compete on affordable labour alone. Our long-term advantage must be built on service quality, specialised expertise, technological innovation and the confidence international businesses place in our institutions.

Artificial Intelligence makes this transition particularly urgent. Industry research suggests that up to 40 per cent of tasks in Africa’s outsourcing sector could be automated by 2030, particularly routine customer service and administrative functions.

Rather than viewing this transformation solely as a threat, Kenya must use it to redefine its position in the global outsourcing industry.

The future lies increasingly in financial technology operations, specialised customer experience, technical support, data services and AI-enabled business solutions. Preparing young people for these opportunities requires training in analytical thinking, cybersecurity, AI literacy and industry-specific competencies, alongside clear pathways for professional advancement.

However, skills alone cannot sustain an outsourcing industry. International clients require assurance that their data is protected, services are uninterrupted and providers meet recognised professional standards.

Compliance with Kenya’s Data Protection Act, internationally recognised certifications and standards such as ISO 27001, Data adequacy agreements with key partner nations, reliable electricity and resilient connectivity are central to our competitiveness.

The enactment of the Technopolis Act, 2026, provides an important institutional foundation. The legislation mandates the Technopolis Development Authority to coordinate and regulate BPO Sand Information Technology-enabled Services sector in partnership with relevant stakeholders.

This responsibility creates an opportunity to strengthen industry coordination, facilitate investment, support appropriate standards and improve the operating environment for outsourcing enterprises.

At the Technopolis Development Authority, we recognise that sustainable growth requires an ecosystem connecting infrastructure, technology, skilled professionals and access to markets. That is why we have invested in foundational infrastructure, international-standard IT infrastructure, housing in readiness for the BPO sector investments in Kenyas flagship smart city. We are scaling this investment across the country.

This approach was demonstrated during the Siaya Digital Summit, where Kenya’s first BPO operation within a community digital hub was launched.

Twenty young people received training in AI-assisted customer service, demonstrating how technology and practical skills can support outsourcing opportunities beyond established commercial centres.

The hub continues to empower youth in Siaya. This is the story we aim to replicate in all 1,450 digital hubs via the Jitume Digital enablement program.

The Ministry of ICT and the Digital Economy continues to play a critical enabling role through investments in the Digital Superhighway, expanding digital connectivity and infrastructure across the country to unlock opportunities in the digital economy.

Building on this foundation, Kenya can accelerate the growth of its BPO industry by strengthening domestic outsourcing and prioritising qualified local service providers. This will create opportunities for emerging enterprises to build capacity, gain industry experience and establish a strong track record as they scale up to compete in the global market.

Investors must support operators capable of scaling, while universities and technical institutions should align training with industry requirements. Technology partners also have an important role in developing infrastructure and specialised capabilities.

Kenya has an opportunity to move beyond supplying affordable labour and establish itself as a trusted exporter of sophisticated digital services.

Achieving this will require coordinated investment, strong institutions and a workforce prepared for an AI-enabled economy.

The opportunity is not simply to participate in the global outsourcing market, but to capture greater value from it.

If we make the right investments today, BPO can become a major pillar of Kenya’s digital economy, connecting local expertise to global markets and transforming the country’s technological potential into lasting economic value.