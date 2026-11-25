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According to the Presidential Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), including Femicide (Technical Working Group on GBV), the National Police Service recorded 1,639 cases involving the killing of women in Kenya in 2022 and 2024, a 10 per cent rise in femicide cases in two years. These cases were, however, classified under general homicide statistics, making it difficult to establish the true extent of femicide in the country.

Femicide, the gender-related killing of women and girls, is one of the most extreme forms of GBV. It can occur within intimate relationships, within families, or at the hands of strangers. The Technical Working Group on GBV and femicide found that in 77 per cent of cases, the perpetrator was someone known to the victim.

It is important to note that femicide is often preceded by prolonged periods of abuse. Where a femicide case involved an intimate partner dynamic, the woman most likely faced pressure from her family and society to remain in an abusive relationship or struggle to obtain protection from the authorities.

Kenya's existing legal framework also fails to adequately account for the gendered circumstances in which femicide occurs. Under Kenyan law, femicide is still prosecuted under general homicide provisions.

Establishing the offence of murder does not specifically require prosecutors to demonstrate a gender-related motive or examine a history of abuse.

Recognising femicide as a distinct criminal offence would provide a legal basis for investigating these circumstances and developing specialised investigative and prosecutorial practices. This was one of the key recommendations from the Technical Working Group on GBV, including femicide, which has yet to materialise, on actions towards it began.

Such reforms must be accompanied by adequate funding for institutions responding to GBV, stronger accountability mechanisms for law enforcement officers, and improved access to protection and support services for survivors.

Notably, much of the progress Kenya has made towards recognising femicide as a national crisis can be attributed to the sustained efforts of women's rights organisations, human rights defenders and grassroots movements.

First in 2019, then in early 2024, thousands of Kenyans took to the streets, demanding justice for victims and greater government action to protect women and girls through the #EndFemicideKE movement, and sustained advocacy helped secure the establishment of the Presidential Technical Working Group on GBV, including Femicide, in January 2025.

Similarly, through the #NiMama Network by Defenders Coalition, women across all 47 counties came together under the Annual NiMama Forum 2024 and had national policy dialogues which culminated in the submission of 14 policy recommendations to the Technical Working Group on GBV, including femicide. When the working group presented its report to the President on January 26, 2026, eight of 14 recommendations had been adopted.

As Kenya marks this year's 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, we all must collectively demand the implementation of these recommendations.

Parliament should prioritise the necessary legislative reforms, while national and county governments must allocate sufficient resources towards prevention, safe shelters and support services. We also need a comprehensive national database on GBV and femicide to inform policy interventions and enable the public to monitor the performance of institutions responsible for addressing these crimes.

Within our communities, we must continue to challenge attitudes that normalise violence against women, take reports of abuse against women seriously and support women seeking to leave abusive relationships. Men and boys have an important role to play in these efforts.

The government must also ensure that women's rights organisations, survivors, human rights defenders and affected communities remain actively involved in implementing and evaluating the proposed reforms.

The women who marched across Kenya in January 2024 demanded the right to live free from violence. Nearly three years later, the government has before it a comprehensive set of recommendations informed by those very communities. It has a responsibility to implement them, and we have a collective responsibility to hold it accountable.