Audio By Vocalize

Some 128 families in Molo have finally won possession of an 83-acre property that they have been fighting for since 1996.

After a 30-year wait, Justice Milicent Odeny declared that the property in Molo belonged to the families registered under the Mikuru Self-help Group and the Nitwake Self-help Group.

The families have been fighting against Martha Wairimu, the widow of late Paul Njane, a businessman who sold the group his land.

In her ruling, Judge Odeny ordered Wairimu to execute all necessary documents to transfer the land to the group within 45 days.

She only directed the families to pay the Sh1.95 million balance to Njane's estate, agreed following a mediation process.

"A permanent injunction is issued restraining the defendants (Wairimu and other kin) from leasing or selling the subject property," the judge ruled.

Odeny regretted that the case had taken over 11 years in court, despite the issues over who owned the property being straightforward.

“This matter was filed in court in 2015, and from the record and the evidence, it should not have taken this long to be determined as the issues were straightforward,” she lamented.

According to Odeny, the families proved with documents, sale agreements and receipts that they had purchased the property from Njane between 1996 and 1999, while he was still alive.

The court also observed that, in an affidavit dated January 24, 1999, Njane acknowledged receipt of the purchase price and the documents relating to the transfer and subdivision of the property.

"The group representative produced nine sale agreements covering a total of 82.88 acres and testified that the deceased received full payment. There was no evidence that controverted his testimony," ruled Odeny.

She also noted that Samwel Njegi, Njane's son, acknowledged that his father sold the land to the families.

Wairimu also admitted that Njane, her late husband, had sold the entire 83 acres to the families.

On occupation, the court observed that the families entered the property in 1996 and developed it by building houses, schools, churches and other facilities.

The court held that evidence from Njane's family regarding the number of acres sold was contradictory, contrary to evidence from the families proving that they purchased the entire 83 acres.

"The chronology is that the plaintiffs (families) purchased 83 acres from the Njane vide agreements produced in court; they paid the full purchase price, took possession in 1996, developed the land and have been in occupation for more than 28 years," said Odeny.

Moreover, the judge noted that, despite knowing the families were in occupation of the property, neither Njane nor his family filed a case to evict them from the land.

"The defendants were blowing hot and cold in their evidence, as they knew very well that the deceased sold the land but after his demise, they wanted to deny the plaintiffs their right to the land," she ruled.

The judge held that Njane's kin were obligated to transfer the 83 acres to the families, as agreed, since the purchase price had been paid in full.

Further, the judge noted that the families had agreed during mediation to pay an additional fee of Sh50,000 per acre, totalling Sh4.15 million, to remove a caveat placed by Wairimu.

Following the agreement, the families proved that they had paid Sh2.2 million and had the remaining balance of Sh1.95 million.

"The plaintiffs are therefore entitled to a declaration of ownership of the 83acres. A transfer should be made subject to payment of the Sh1.95 million balance," the court ruled.

The families sought a declaration that they were the legal owners of the property in question.

Samuel Kimani, who represented the 128, produced nine sale agreements dating between February 17, 1996 and May 28, 1999.

The evidence showed that the families purchased the property in bits, ranging from 0.25 acres to 20.37 acres.

"We took possession and did farming, built permanent buildings, 14 churches, secondary schools and shopping centres," he testified in court.

According to Kimani, Njane signed a transfer form dated January 4, 1999 and an application for Land Control Board Consent on January 22, the same year.

However, he pointed out that Wairimu lodged a caveat on the property, leading to a dispute filed in court.

The court ordered that she be given 10 acres, but before the caveat was removed, she asked the families to give her Sh 100,000 to file a Succession Cause.

However, despite payment, he said that she refused to remove the caveat, forcing them to move to court.

After years of negotiations, the families agreed to the Sh50,000 extra payment per acre, he noted.

In response, Wairimu filed a counterclaim, stating that the families were trespassers and the sale agreements were null and void.

She urged the court to order their eviction from the subject property and the demolition of the structure constructed there.

Her counterclaim was dismissed by the court.