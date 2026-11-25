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The violence has left several people in Likoni, Changamwe, Kisauni and Bamburi wounded, a county enforcement officer dead and residents afraid to go about their businesses. [File, Standard]

Fear has gripped parts of Mombasa as machete-wielding gangs suspected to be Panga Boys attack residents, robbing and injuring people with pangas, knives and clubs.

The violence has left several people in Likoni, Changamwe, Kisauni and Bamburi wounded, a county enforcement officer dead and residents afraid to go about their businesses after sunset.

In Chaani, Changamwe, police arrested a 17-year-old linked to the gang after he allegedly attempted to rob a minor going to a shop. He was reportedly found with a machete, while three other suspects escaped. He remains in custody. Police have withheld his identity because he is a minor.

“Even school children are now being caught with machetes. This is no longer a crime but a disaster. A 17-year-old should be in school, not on the streets with a panga,” said a resident.

Likoni was hit by a fresh wave of violence on Saturday, November 14, when more than six people were seriously injured in attacks blamed on suspected Panga Boys. Victims said they were ambushed while going to church, waiting for passengers or travelling to work.

Among them was boda boda rider Mohamed Juma, who was treated at a Mombasa hospital after sustaining deep machete cuts.

“Suddenly some very violent youths appeared and demanded Sh20 from me, which I did not have. They then attacked me. They robbed me of Sh600 and tore my trousers trying to get my phone,” he said.

The husband of another victim, Florence Situma, remains in critical condition after allegedly being attacked on the head while returning from church.

The violence escalated on November 16, when two suspected gang members were shot dead after attacking and robbing a woman at Machete Point and targeting a boda boda rider in Shanzu, near the Kenya Navy Camp.

A third suspect was shot dead in Peleleza, Likoni, the following day. Police recovered a panga, two knives and a vehicle believed to have been used in the attacks.

Families of the deceased disputed the police account, saying the boys had gone to the beach for exercise. Police are investigating them.

The 2025/26 Annual Report on the State of National Security records 1,316 gang-related arrests in one year, up 119 per cent from 602. It identifies 309 criminal gangs countrywide. CCTV captures panga-wielding thugs violently attacking, robbing Mombasa resident. [File, Standard]

Panga Boys accounted for 604 arrests, up from 466. The gang is listed in Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale. The report links recruitment to unemployment, drug use and young people’s search for money, identity and protection.

NCRC lists 73 active gangs in Mombasa alone.

Last month, an attack on a county revenue collection centre in Likoni left one revenue officer dead and two others injured. An AK-47 rifle was also stolen from an Administration Police officer.

Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno has formed a multi-agency team comprising police, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Kenya Navy and Administration Police to dismantle the networks.

“We have constituted a multi-agency security team, which will be in charge of tackling these criminals. It will not be business as usual,” Nuno said. He has authorised officers to use firearms against armed suspects threatening civilians and offered amnesty to youths willing to surrender weapons.

Residents say enforcement alone is insufficient, calling for jobs, mentorship, drug rehabilitation, school re-entry programmes and stronger community policing.

For now, mothers in Chaani, Likoni and Bamburi are urging children to return home before dark, boda boda riders are avoiding some routes at night, and shopkeepers are closing early. Mombasa, the city that never sleeps, is learning to sleep in fear.