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The cloud may sound weightless, but it relies on data centres, electricity, cooling systems and hardware. [Istock Photos]

When I arrived at work to discover that Outlook had vanished from my computer, I wondered how I was supposed to get through the working day. No emails. No calendar. No meeting invitations.

Then another thought crossed my mind: when did we become so dependent on a single technology company that losing access to one application could disrupt our entire working routine? And what is the financial and environmental cost of that dependence?

We regularly discuss sustainability in terms of reducing plastic waste, cutting carbon emissions and consuming less energy. But the digital systems we rely on every day also have significant environmental consequences.

As world leaders gather for the UN climate summit, COP31, in Türkiye, perhaps it is time to ask an uncomfortable question: can our digital economy truly become sustainable when so much of it depends on a handful of technology companies?

Physical footprint

The cloud may sound weightless, but it relies on data centres, electricity, cooling systems and hardware.

The International Energy Agency estimates that data centres consumed 415 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2024, accounting for approximately 1.5 per cent of global electricity demand. It projects that consumption could reach 945 terawatt-hours by 2030, largely driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital services.

Microsoft’s 2026 sustainability report illustrates this tension. The company reported a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in total emissions in 2025, primarily due to expanding data centres and changes in renewable energy certificate accounting.

Microsoft is also investing in cleaner energy and more efficient infrastructure. Both developments matter: technological progress can reduce emissions per task, while overall growth continues to increase energy demand.

Türkiye’s COP31 presidency released the voluntary Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge in October, seeking to encourage climate-responsible AI while acknowledging the technology’s energy and water demands.

The World Resources Institute, a global research organisation, welcomed the pledge’s direction but warned that voluntary commitments require stronger accountability mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the International Telecommunication Union scheduled a COP31 event for 16 November focusing on financing cleaner digital infrastructure, measuring emissions and promoting durable, repairable and reusable electronics.

The message is clear: sustainability cannot stop at using greener electricity. It must also consider what technology companies purchase, how long they retain their equipment and who bears the environmental costs.

Hardware bill

Consider a computer that still works but cannot support a newer operating system. Regular support for Windows 10 ended in October 2025, although Microsoft offers extended security updates for eligible consumer devices until October 2027.

This transition does not make every older computer obsolete. However, software support requirements and compatibility issues can influence organisations to replace otherwise functional equipment.

Manufacturing electronic devices consumes energy and raw materials while generating electronic waste (e-waste). According to the UN’s Global E-waste Monitor, the world generated 62 million metric tonnes of e-waste in 2022, of which only 22.3 per cent was documented as formally collected and recycled.

These figures cover all electronic waste, not waste attributable to Microsoft. Nevertheless, they demonstrate why extending the lifespan of electronic equipment should be part of climate policy.

A software subscription has a visible price. Less obvious are the costs of training employees, migrating files, replacing equipment, maintaining duplicate systems and eventually switching suppliers.

Economists refer to these as switching costs. They can lock organisations into existing providers even when better-value alternatives become available.

This is not merely hypothetical. In March 2026, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority announced plans to investigate Microsoft’s business software ecosystem.

It also reported steps by major cloud service providers, including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, to reduce data-transfer charges and improve interoperability, making it easier for businesses to switch providers.

What does this have to do with sustainability? Organisations that cannot easily change providers may also struggle to select lower-emission computing services. This is a potential environmental consequence of technological lock-in, rather than proof that Microsoft users generate more carbon emissions.

There is also a wider accounting problem. The UN estimates that electronic waste generated US$78 billion (Sh10.13 trillion) in externalised costs in 2022, including pollution and climate-related impacts.

Workplaces should therefore consider equipment lifespan, lifetime costs and environmental impact when choosing technology. Alternatives such as Thunderbird, LibreOffice and interoperable cloud services offer options, although switching can be costly and does not guarantee greener operations.

A sustainable digital economy requires greater choice, portable data, repairable devices, open formats and transparent emissions reporting.